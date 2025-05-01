Single-step Income Statement quiz #1 Flashcards
Single-step Income Statement quiz #1
What is the primary purpose of a single-step income statement?
The primary purpose of a single-step income statement is to show total revenues, total expenses, and calculate net income by subtracting expenses from revenues.How are revenues and expenses presented in a single-step income statement?
All revenues are listed together first, followed by all expenses, and then net income is calculated as revenues minus expenses.Which accounts are considered revenues in a single-step income statement?
Sales revenue and service revenue are considered revenues in a single-step income statement.What is the total revenue if sales revenue is $300,000 and service revenue is $18,000?
The total revenue is $318,000.Which of the following is NOT considered an expense on a single-step income statement: wage expense, interest expense, dividends, or cost of goods sold?
Dividends are not considered an expense on a single-step income statement.List the expenses included in the example single-step income statement from the lesson.
The expenses are wage expense ($35,000), interest expense ($6,000), cost of goods sold ($180,000), income tax expense ($12,000), and other general and administrative expenses ($48,000).What is the total amount of expenses in the example single-step income statement?
The total expenses are $281,000.How is net income calculated in a single-step income statement?
Net income is calculated by subtracting total expenses from total revenues.What is the net income in the example if total revenues are $318,000 and total expenses are $281,000?
The net income is $37,000.Why are dividends not included as an expense in the single-step income statement?
Dividends are distributions to shareholders and not considered an operating expense.What is the main advantage of using a single-step income statement?
The main advantage is its simplicity, as it clearly shows total revenues, total expenses, and net income in a straightforward format.Is cost of goods sold considered an expense in a single-step income statement?
Yes, cost of goods sold is considered an expense.What is the formula for net income in a single-step income statement?
Net income = Total Revenues - Total Expenses.If a company has sales revenue of $200,000, service revenue of $50,000, and total expenses of $180,000, what is the net income?
Net income is $70,000.In a single-step income statement, where are general and administrative expenses reported?
General and administrative expenses are reported as part of total expenses.What is the first section shown in a single-step income statement?
The first section is total revenues.What is the last line item in a single-step income statement?
The last line item is net income.Are interest expenses included in the single-step income statement?
Yes, interest expenses are included as part of total expenses.If income tax expense is $12,000, how is it shown in the single-step income statement?
Income tax expense is listed as one of the expenses in the total expenses section.What distinguishes a single-step income statement from a multi-step income statement?
A single-step income statement groups all revenues and all expenses together, while a multi-step income statement separates operating and non-operating items.