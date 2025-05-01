Skip to main content
Single-step Income Statement quiz #1 Flashcards

Single-step Income Statement quiz #1
  • What is the primary purpose of a single-step income statement?
    The primary purpose of a single-step income statement is to show total revenues, total expenses, and calculate net income by subtracting expenses from revenues.
  • How are revenues and expenses presented in a single-step income statement?
    All revenues are listed together first, followed by all expenses, and then net income is calculated as revenues minus expenses.
  • Which accounts are considered revenues in a single-step income statement?
    Sales revenue and service revenue are considered revenues in a single-step income statement.
  • What is the total revenue if sales revenue is $300,000 and service revenue is $18,000?
    The total revenue is $318,000.
  • Which of the following is NOT considered an expense on a single-step income statement: wage expense, interest expense, dividends, or cost of goods sold?
    Dividends are not considered an expense on a single-step income statement.
  • List the expenses included in the example single-step income statement from the lesson.
    The expenses are wage expense ($35,000), interest expense ($6,000), cost of goods sold ($180,000), income tax expense ($12,000), and other general and administrative expenses ($48,000).
  • What is the total amount of expenses in the example single-step income statement?
    The total expenses are $281,000.
  • How is net income calculated in a single-step income statement?
    Net income is calculated by subtracting total expenses from total revenues.
  • What is the net income in the example if total revenues are $318,000 and total expenses are $281,000?
    The net income is $37,000.
  • Why are dividends not included as an expense in the single-step income statement?
    Dividends are distributions to shareholders and not considered an operating expense.
  • What is the main advantage of using a single-step income statement?
    The main advantage is its simplicity, as it clearly shows total revenues, total expenses, and net income in a straightforward format.
  • Is cost of goods sold considered an expense in a single-step income statement?
    Yes, cost of goods sold is considered an expense.
  • What is the formula for net income in a single-step income statement?
    Net income = Total Revenues - Total Expenses.
  • If a company has sales revenue of $200,000, service revenue of $50,000, and total expenses of $180,000, what is the net income?
    Net income is $70,000.
  • In a single-step income statement, where are general and administrative expenses reported?
    General and administrative expenses are reported as part of total expenses.
  • What is the first section shown in a single-step income statement?
    The first section is total revenues.
  • What is the last line item in a single-step income statement?
    The last line item is net income.
  • Are interest expenses included in the single-step income statement?
    Yes, interest expenses are included as part of total expenses.
  • If income tax expense is $12,000, how is it shown in the single-step income statement?
    Income tax expense is listed as one of the expenses in the total expenses section.
  • What distinguishes a single-step income statement from a multi-step income statement?
    A single-step income statement groups all revenues and all expenses together, while a multi-step income statement separates operating and non-operating items.