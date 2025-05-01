Single-step Income Statement quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of a single-step income statement? The primary purpose of a single-step income statement is to show total revenues, total expenses, and calculate net income by subtracting expenses from revenues.

How are revenues and expenses presented in a single-step income statement? All revenues are listed together first, followed by all expenses, and then net income is calculated as revenues minus expenses.

Which accounts are considered revenues in a single-step income statement? Sales revenue and service revenue are considered revenues in a single-step income statement.

What is the total revenue if sales revenue is $300,000 and service revenue is $18,000? The total revenue is $318,000.

Which of the following is NOT considered an expense on a single-step income statement: wage expense, interest expense, dividends, or cost of goods sold? Dividends are not considered an expense on a single-step income statement.

List the expenses included in the example single-step income statement from the lesson. The expenses are wage expense ($35,000), interest expense ($6,000), cost of goods sold ($180,000), income tax expense ($12,000), and other general and administrative expenses ($48,000).