Specific Identification definitions Flashcards
Specific Identification definitions
Specific Identification Method
Inventory valuation approach used when each item is unique or easily tracked, allowing precise matching of cost to each unit sold.Inventory Valuation
Process of assigning monetary value to goods held for sale, crucial for financial reporting and profit calculation.Unique Inventory
Goods that are distinguishable from one another, often due to customization or high value, enabling individual tracking.Cost of Goods Sold
Expense representing the original purchase price of inventory items that have been sold during a period.Ending Inventory
Total value of unsold goods remaining at the end of an accounting period, based on their original purchase cost.Journal Entry
Formal accounting record documenting the financial impact of a transaction, including debits and credits.Revenue
Total income generated from selling goods or services before deducting any costs or expenses.Accounts Receivable
Asset representing money owed by customers for goods or services delivered but not yet paid for.Gross Profit
Difference between total sales revenue and the cost of goods sold, indicating profitability from core operations.Cash
Immediate payment received in currency or its equivalents, increasing a company's liquid assets.Asset
Resource owned by a business, such as cash or receivables, expected to provide future economic benefit.Inventory Balance
Current total value of goods available for sale, updated after each transaction involving inventory.Credit
Accounting entry that increases liabilities or equity, or decreases assets, often used to record revenue.Debit
Accounting entry that increases assets or expenses, or decreases liabilities or equity, reflecting value received.High-Value Goods
Items with significant monetary worth, often tracked individually due to their impact on financial statements.