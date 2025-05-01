Specific Identification quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the specific identification method in inventory valuation, and when is it most appropriately used?
The specific identification method tracks the actual cost of each unique or easily identifiable inventory item sold and remaining. It is most appropriate for businesses dealing with high-value, distinguishable items, such as yachts or custom goods.
How does the specific identification method determine the cost of goods sold (COGS) and ending inventory?
Under the specific identification method, COGS is the actual cost of the specific item sold, while ending inventory is the sum of the costs of the unsold, individually identified items.
Using the specific identification method, how would ABC Yacht Company record the sale of Yacht B for $800,000, with $400,000 received in cash and $400,000 as accounts receivable?
ABC Yacht Company would debit Cash for $400,000, debit Accounts Receivable for $400,000, credit Revenue for $800,000, debit Cost of Goods Sold for $500,000 (cost of Yacht B), and credit Inventory for $500,000.
After selling Yacht B, what is the value of ABC Yacht Company's remaining inventory and how is gross profit calculated using the specific identification method?
The remaining inventory is valued at $950,000 (Yacht A at $350,000 plus Yacht C at $600,000). Gross profit is calculated as revenue from the sale ($800,000) minus the cost of Yacht B ($500,000), resulting in a gross profit of $300,000.
