Stock Splits quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a stock split and how does it affect the number of shares and par value per share? A stock split increases the number of shares outstanding and decreases the par value per share, but does not affect total stockholders' equity.

How is a stock split typically expressed, and what does a '2 for 1' stock split mean? A stock split is expressed as 'X for Y' (e.g., 2 for 1), meaning each existing share is split into X/Y new shares. A 2 for 1 split means each share becomes two shares.

What is the effect of a 2 for 1 stock split on the market price and par value of a company's shares? After a 2 for 1 stock split, both the market price and par value per share are halved.

How do you calculate the new number of shares outstanding after a stock split? Multiply the old number of shares outstanding by the split ratio (X/Y) to get the new number of shares.

Does a stock split require a journal entry in the accounting records? Why or why not? No journal entry is required for a stock split because it does not affect total stockholders' equity; only a memo may be created to reflect the changes.

If a company has 250,000 shares at $0.20 par value and a $40 market price, what will be the new shares outstanding, par value, and market price after a 2 for 1 stock split? After a 2 for 1 split, there will be 500,000 shares at $0.10 par value and a $20 market price.