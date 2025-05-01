Summary of Adjusting Entries quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the purpose of adjusting entries in accrual accounting, and why are they necessary at the end of an accounting period? Adjusting entries ensure that revenues and expenses are recorded in the period in which they are earned or incurred, matching income and expenses accurately and providing a true financial picture at period end.

How are prepaid expenses recorded and adjusted over time in accrual accounting? Prepaid expenses are initially recorded by debiting a prepaid account and crediting cash. As the benefit is used, an expense is debited and the prepaid account is credited to recognize the expense over time.

Describe the accounting treatment for supplies from purchase to adjustment for usage. When supplies are purchased, supplies are debited and cash is credited. As supplies are used, supplies expense is debited and supplies are credited to reflect the amount consumed.

What is the process for recording and adjusting unearned revenues? Upon receiving cash for unearned revenues, cash is debited and unearned revenue (a liability) is credited. When the service or goods are delivered, unearned revenue is debited and revenue is credited.

How are accrued expenses recognized and settled in the accounting records? Accrued expenses are recognized by debiting the expense and crediting an accrued liability. When payment is made, the accrued liability is debited and cash is credited.

Explain how depreciation is recorded for long-term assets in accrual accounting. Depreciation is recorded by debiting depreciation expense and crediting accumulated depreciation, spreading the asset's cost over its useful life and reducing its book value.