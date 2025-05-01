The Financial Statements quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main financial statements required by GAAP for external reporting? The four main financial statements are the balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, and statement of stockholders' equity.

What does the balance sheet show? The balance sheet provides a snapshot of a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.

What is the fundamental accounting equation illustrated by the balance sheet? The fundamental accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity.

What information does the income statement provide? The income statement details a company's revenues and expenses over a period, resulting in net income.

How is net income calculated on the income statement? Net income is calculated as revenues minus expenses.

What does the statement of cash flows report? The statement of cash flows tracks changes in a company's cash position over a period, showing cash generated and used in operating, investing, and financing activities.