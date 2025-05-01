Time Value of Money Equations definitions Flashcards
Time Value of Money Equations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Time Value of Money
Financial principle stating that money available now is more valuable than the same amount in the future due to its earning potential.Compounding
Process where interest is earned on both the initial principal and previously accumulated interest, increasing value over time.Discounting
Method of determining the present worth of a future sum by removing the interest that would accrue over time.Future Value
Amount an investment will grow to at a specified date in the future, factoring in interest earned over time.Present Value
Current worth of a future sum of money, calculated by removing the interest that would be earned over time.Interest Rate
Percentage used to calculate how much interest is earned or paid over a period, often expressed as a decimal in formulas.Number of Periods
Total count of time intervals, usually years, over which money is invested or borrowed in time value calculations.Market Interest Rate
Prevailing rate in the financial market used for discounting or compounding in time value of money equations.Lump Sum
Single payment or receipt of money, as opposed to a series of payments, often used in basic time value calculations.Annuity
Series of equal payments made at regular, equal intervals, such as annually or semi-annually.Ordinary Annuity
Type of annuity where equal payments begin one period after the present, typically starting one year from now.Timeline
Visual representation used to map out cash flows, interest rates, and periods for time value of money problems.Cash Flow
Movement of money into or out of an account, often represented on a timeline to track payments or receipts.Present Value Table
Reference chart providing factors to simplify calculation of present values for annuities or lump sums.Payment
Fixed amount in each period of an annuity, denoted as PMT in time value of money equations.