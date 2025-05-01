Time Value of Money Equations quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the present value of $4,800 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate? PV = $4,800 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $4,037.13.

What is the future value of $3,600 invested for 4 years at 8% interest? FV = $3,600 × (1.08)^4 ≈ $4,902.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,900 per year for 6 years at 6% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,900.

What is the present value of $7,200 to be received in 4 years at a 10% interest rate? PV = $7,200 / (1.10)^4 ≈ $4,914.13.

What is the future value of $2,800 invested for 3 years at 5% interest? FV = $2,800 × (1.05)^3 ≈ $3,241.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,300 per year for 4 years at 7% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,300.