Time Value of Money Equations quiz #4 Flashcards
Time Value of Money Equations quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the present value of $4,800 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $4,800 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $4,037.13.What is the future value of $3,600 invested for 4 years at 8% interest?
FV = $3,600 × (1.08)^4 ≈ $4,902.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,900 per year for 6 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,900.What is the present value of $7,200 to be received in 4 years at a 10% interest rate?
PV = $7,200 / (1.10)^4 ≈ $4,914.13.What is the future value of $2,800 invested for 3 years at 5% interest?
FV = $2,800 × (1.05)^3 ≈ $3,241.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,300 per year for 4 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,300.What is the present value of $5,500 to be received in 3 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $5,500 / (1.09)^3 ≈ $4,247.13.What is the future value of $1,700 invested for 2 years at 6% interest?
FV = $1,700 × (1.06)^2 ≈ $1,911.92.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,100 per year for 5 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,100.What is the present value of $3,900 to be received in 2 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $3,900 / (1.07)^2 ≈ $3,406.13.What is the future value of $2,400 invested for 4 years at 9% interest?
FV = $2,400 × (1.09)^4 ≈ $3,388.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 3 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.What is the present value of $8,800 to be received in 5 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $8,800 / (1.05)^5 ≈ $6,899.13.What is the future value of $3,100 invested for 2 years at 7% interest?
FV = $3,100 × (1.07)^2 ≈ $3,551.63.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,500 per year for 4 years at 10% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 10% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,500.What is the present value of $6,200 to be received in 3 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $6,200 / (1.05)^3 ≈ $5,353.13.What is the future value of $2,000 invested for 5 years at 6% interest?
FV = $2,000 × (1.06)^5 ≈ $2,674.30.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,400 per year for 6 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,400.What is the present value of $4,300 to be received in 4 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $4,300 / (1.06)^4 ≈ $3,406.13.What is the future value of $1,900 invested for 3 years at 8% interest?
FV = $1,900 × (1.08)^3 ≈ $2,394.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,300 per year for 5 years at 9% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,300.What is the present value of $7,700 to be received in 2 years at a 10% interest rate?
PV = $7,700 / (1.10)^2 ≈ $6,363.64.What is the future value of $2,500 invested for 4 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,500 × (1.07)^4 ≈ $3,276.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,600 per year for 3 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,600.What is the present value of $5,800 to be received in 5 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $5,800 / (1.06)^5 ≈ $4,334.13.What is the future value of $3,400 invested for 2 years at 5% interest?
FV = $3,400 × (1.05)^2 ≈ $3,749.00.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,700 per year for 4 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,700.What is the present value of $9,200 to be received in 3 years at a 8% interest rate?
PV = $9,200 / (1.08)^3 ≈ $7,302.13.What is the future value of $2,200 invested for 5 years at 9% interest?
FV = $2,200 × (1.09)^5 ≈ $3,382.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,900 per year for 6 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,900.What is the present value of $12,500 to be received in 4 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $12,500 / (1.07)^4 ≈ $9,537.13.What is the future value of $2,900 invested for 3 years at 6% interest?
FV = $2,900 × (1.06)^3 ≈ $3,454.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,200 per year for 5 years at 10% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 10% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,200.What is the present value of $6,800 to be received in 2 years at a 8% interest rate?
PV = $6,800 / (1.08)^2 ≈ $5,829.13.What is the future value of $1,500 invested for 4 years at 9% interest?
FV = $1,500 × (1.09)^4 ≈ $2,122.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,800 per year for 3 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,800.What is the present value of $4,400 to be received in 5 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $4,400 / (1.06)^5 ≈ $3,271.13.What is the future value of $2,600 invested for 2 years at 10% interest?
FV = $2,600 × (1.10)^2 ≈ $3,146.00.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,900 per year for 4 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,900.What is the present value of $7,300 to be received in 3 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $7,300 / (1.05)^3 ≈ $6,302.13.