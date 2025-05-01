Time Value of Money Equations quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the future value of $3,700 invested for 5 years at 8% interest? FV = $3,700 × (1.08)^5 ≈ $5,432.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,500 per year for 6 years at 9% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,500.

What is the present value of $10,500 to be received in 4 years at a 10% interest rate? PV = $10,500 / (1.10)^4 ≈ $7,164.13.

What is the future value of $2,100 invested for 3 years at 7% interest? FV = $2,100 × (1.07)^3 ≈ $2,574.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,400 per year for 5 years at 7% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,400.

What is the present value of $8,900 to be received in 2 years at a 6% interest rate? PV = $8,900 / (1.06)^2 ≈ $7,927.13.