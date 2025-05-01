Time Value of Money Equations quiz #5 Flashcards
Time Value of Money Equations quiz #5
What is the future value of $3,700 invested for 5 years at 8% interest?
FV = $3,700 × (1.08)^5 ≈ $5,432.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,500 per year for 6 years at 9% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,500.What is the present value of $10,500 to be received in 4 years at a 10% interest rate?
PV = $10,500 / (1.10)^4 ≈ $7,164.13.What is the future value of $2,100 invested for 3 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,100 × (1.07)^3 ≈ $2,574.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,400 per year for 5 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,400.What is the present value of $8,900 to be received in 2 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $8,900 / (1.06)^2 ≈ $7,927.13.What is the future value of $1,800 invested for 4 years at 5% interest?
FV = $1,800 × (1.05)^4 ≈ $2,189.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,900 per year for 3 years at 10% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 10% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,900.What is the present value of $5,600 to be received in 5 years at a 8% interest rate?
PV = $5,600 / (1.08)^5 ≈ $3,807.13.What is the future value of $2,300 invested for 2 years at 9% interest?
FV = $2,300 × (1.09)^2 ≈ $2,734.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,600 per year for 4 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,600.What is the present value of $7,900 to be received in 3 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $7,900 / (1.07)^3 ≈ $6,446.13.What is the future value of $3,000 invested for 5 years at 6% interest?
FV = $3,000 × (1.06)^5 ≈ $4,011.45.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 6 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.What is the present value of $11,500 to be received in 4 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $11,500 / (1.05)^4 ≈ $9,470.13.What is the future value of $2,700 invested for 3 years at 10% interest?
FV = $2,700 × (1.10)^3 ≈ $3,592.70.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,300 per year for 5 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,300.What is the present value of $6,900 to be received in 2 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $6,900 / (1.07)^2 ≈ $6,034.13.What is the future value of $1,600 invested for 4 years at 8% interest?
FV = $1,600 × (1.08)^4 ≈ $2,178.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,800 per year for 3 years at 9% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,800.What is the present value of $4,700 to be received in 5 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $4,700 / (1.06)^5 ≈ $3,477.13.What is the future value of $2,200 invested for 2 years at 5% interest?
FV = $2,200 × (1.05)^2 ≈ $2,420.50.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,700 per year for 4 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,700.What is the present value of $8,200 to be received in 3 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $8,200 / (1.06)^3 ≈ $6,889.13.What is the future value of $3,300 invested for 5 years at 7% interest?
FV = $3,300 × (1.07)^5 ≈ $4,638.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,600 per year for 6 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,600.What is the present value of $10,800 to be received in 4 years at a 8% interest rate?
PV = $10,800 / (1.08)^4 ≈ $7,941.13.What is the future value of $2,500 invested for 3 years at 6% interest?
FV = $2,500 × (1.06)^3 ≈ $2,978.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,100 per year for 5 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,100.What is the present value of $6,300 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $6,300 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $5,297.13.What is the future value of $1,700 invested for 4 years at 10% interest?
FV = $1,700 × (1.10)^4 ≈ $2,488.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,900 per year for 3 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,900.What is the present value of $4,100 to be received in 5 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $4,100 / (1.07)^5 ≈ $2,919.13.What is the future value of $2,800 invested for 2 years at 6% interest?
FV = $2,800 × (1.06)^2 ≈ $3,142.88.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,500 per year for 4 years at 9% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 9% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,500.What is the present value of $7,600 to be received in 3 years at a 10% interest rate?
PV = $7,600 / (1.10)^3 ≈ $5,713.13.What is the future value of $3,200 invested for 5 years at 5% interest?
FV = $3,200 × (1.05)^5 ≈ $4,085.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 6 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.What is the present value of $12,200 to be received in 4 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $12,200 / (1.09)^4 ≈ $8,671.13.What is the future value of $2,400 invested for 3 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,400 × (1.07)^3 ≈ $2,943.13.