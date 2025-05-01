Time Value of Money Equations quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,200 per year for 5 years at 8% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,200.

What is the present value of $5,900 to be received in 2 years at a 5% interest rate? PV = $5,900 / (1.05)^2 ≈ $5,354.13.

What is the future value of $1,900 invested for 4 years at 6% interest? FV = $1,900 × (1.06)^4 ≈ $2,398.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,800 per year for 3 years at 5% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,800.

What is the present value of $4,900 to be received in 5 years at a 8% interest rate? PV = $4,900 / (1.08)^5 ≈ $3,332.13.

What is the future value of $2,600 invested for 2 years at 7% interest? FV = $2,600 × (1.07)^2 ≈ $2,983.22.