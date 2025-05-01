Time Value of Money Equations quiz #7 Flashcards
Time Value of Money Equations quiz #7
What is the present value of $4,500 to be received in 5 years at a 8% interest rate?
PV = $4,500 / (1.08)^5 ≈ $3,116.13.What is the future value of $2,200 invested for 2 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,200 × (1.07)^2 ≈ $2,519.22.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,600 per year for 4 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,600.What is the present value of $8,700 to be received in 3 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $8,700 / (1.06)^3 ≈ $7,312.13.What is the future value of $3,400 invested for 5 years at 10% interest?
FV = $3,400 × (1.10)^5 ≈ $5,474.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,800 per year for 6 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,800.What is the present value of $10,900 to be received in 4 years at a 8% interest rate?
PV = $10,900 / (1.08)^4 ≈ $8,025.13.What is the future value of $2,600 invested for 3 years at 7% interest?
FV = $2,600 × (1.07)^3 ≈ $3,191.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,100 per year for 5 years at 5% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 5% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,100.What is the present value of $6,700 to be received in 2 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $6,700 / (1.07)^2 ≈ $5,852.13.What is the future value of $1,900 invested for 4 years at 6% interest?
FV = $1,900 × (1.06)^4 ≈ $2,398.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 3 years at 8% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 3 periods at 8% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.What is the present value of $4,300 to be received in 5 years at a 6% interest rate?
PV = $4,300 / (1.06)^5 ≈ $3,188.13.What is the future value of $2,400 invested for 2 years at 10% interest?
FV = $2,400 × (1.10)^2 ≈ $2,904.00.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,500 per year for 4 years at 6% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,500.What is the present value of $7,400 to be received in 3 years at a 7% interest rate?
PV = $7,400 / (1.07)^3 ≈ $6,049.13.What is the future value of $3,100 invested for 5 years at 8% interest?
FV = $3,100 × (1.08)^5 ≈ $4,561.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,700 per year for 6 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,700.What is the present value of $11,700 to be received in 4 years at a 5% interest rate?
PV = $11,700 / (1.05)^4 ≈ $9,627.13.What is the future value of $2,800 invested for 3 years at 6% interest?
FV = $2,800 × (1.06)^3 ≈ $3,337.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,200 per year for 5 years at 7% interest?
Use the present value annuity table for 5 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,200.What is the present value of $6,100 to be received in 2 years at a 9% interest rate?
PV = $6,100 / (1.09)^2 ≈ $5,144.13.What is the future value of $1,600 invested for 4 years at 8% interest?
FV = $1,600 × (1.08)^4 ≈ $2,178.13.What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,900 per year for 3 years at 5% interest?
