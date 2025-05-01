Time Value of Money Equations quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the present value of $4,500 to be received in 5 years at a 8% interest rate? PV = $4,500 / (1.08)^5 ≈ $3,116.13.

What is the future value of $2,200 invested for 2 years at 7% interest? FV = $2,200 × (1.07)^2 ≈ $2,519.22.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $2,600 per year for 4 years at 7% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 4 periods at 7% to find the factor, then multiply by $2,600.

What is the present value of $8,700 to be received in 3 years at a 6% interest rate? PV = $8,700 / (1.06)^3 ≈ $7,312.13.

What is the future value of $3,400 invested for 5 years at 10% interest? FV = $3,400 × (1.10)^5 ≈ $5,474.13.

What is the present value of an ordinary annuity of $1,800 per year for 6 years at 6% interest? Use the present value annuity table for 6 periods at 6% to find the factor, then multiply by $1,800.