Treasury Stock quiz #1 Flashcards

What is treasury stock and how does it affect a company's equity? Treasury stock refers to shares that a company has issued and then repurchased from the market. It is a contra equity account with a debit balance, reducing the company's total equity.

How is treasury stock recorded on the balance sheet? Treasury stock is recorded as a contra equity account with a debit balance, reducing total stockholders' equity on the balance sheet.

Do treasury stock shares receive dividends? Why or why not? No, treasury stock shares do not receive dividends because the company cannot pay dividends to itself; only outstanding shares receive dividends.

What is the formula to calculate the number of treasury stock shares? Treasury stock shares = Issued shares - Outstanding shares.

When a company repurchases its own stock, what journal entry is made under the cost method? The company debits treasury stock and credits cash for the total cost of the repurchased shares.

Why is treasury stock considered a contra equity account rather than an asset? Treasury stock is a contra equity account because it represents the company's own shares repurchased, reducing equity rather than representing an asset.