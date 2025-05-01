Trial Balance quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

What is a T account and how is it structured? A T account is a tool used to summarize transactions for individual accounts, showing debits on the left, credits on the right, and the account title at the top.

How do you determine the final balance in a T account? Sum all debits and subtract all credits for the account; the result is the final balance, which will be a debit or credit depending on which side is greater.

What type of balance do asset accounts typically have? Asset accounts typically have a debit balance.

What type of balance do liability accounts typically have? Liability accounts typically have a credit balance.

What is the purpose of a trial balance? A trial balance lists all accounts and their final balances to verify that total debits equal total credits, ensuring the accuracy of accounting records.

In what order are accounts listed on a trial balance? Accounts are listed in the order of assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses.