Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Types of Accounting definitions Flashcards

Types of Accounting definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/11
  • Financial Accounting
    Area focused on preparing information for individuals or entities outside the company, such as investors, creditors, and government agencies.
  • Managerial Accounting
    Area dedicated to producing information for internal company users, like management and marketing, to support decision-making.
  • External Users
    Individuals or organizations outside a company who rely on its financial information, including investors, creditors, and government.
  • Internal Users
    People within a company, such as managers or marketing staff, who use accounting data to guide business operations.
  • Investors
    Parties interested in providing capital to a company and who analyze financial data to assess potential returns and risks.
  • Creditors
    Entities, like banks, that lend money to companies and evaluate financial reports to determine lending risks.
  • Government
    Regulatory body that uses company financial information primarily for taxation and compliance purposes.
  • Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
    Set of rules and guidelines governing financial reporting in the U.S., ensuring consistency and comparability.
  • Financial Accounting Standards Board
    U.S. organization responsible for establishing and updating the rules known as GAAP.
  • International Financial Reporting Standards
    Globally recognized set of accounting rules used for financial reporting outside the U.S.
  • International Accounting Standards Board
    Global body that develops and issues IFRS for use in international financial reporting.