Types of Accounting definitions Flashcards

Types of Accounting definitions
Financial Accounting
Area focused on preparing information for individuals or entities outside the company, such as investors, creditors, and government agencies.Managerial Accounting
Area dedicated to producing information for internal company users, like management and marketing, to support decision-making.External Users
Individuals or organizations outside a company who rely on its financial information, including investors, creditors, and government.Internal Users
People within a company, such as managers or marketing staff, who use accounting data to guide business operations.Investors
Parties interested in providing capital to a company and who analyze financial data to assess potential returns and risks.Creditors
Entities, like banks, that lend money to companies and evaluate financial reports to determine lending risks.Government
Regulatory body that uses company financial information primarily for taxation and compliance purposes.Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Set of rules and guidelines governing financial reporting in the U.S., ensuring consistency and comparability.Financial Accounting Standards Board
U.S. organization responsible for establishing and updating the rules known as GAAP.International Financial Reporting Standards
Globally recognized set of accounting rules used for financial reporting outside the U.S.International Accounting Standards Board
Global body that develops and issues IFRS for use in international financial reporting.