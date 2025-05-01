Types of Accounting quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of financial accounting? The primary purpose of financial accounting is to create information for external users such as investors, creditors, and the government to help them make informed decisions.

Who are considered external users of financial accounting information? External users include investors, creditors (like banks), and the government.

Which set of standards does financial accounting in the United States follow? Financial accounting in the United States follows Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Who is responsible for setting GAAP in the United States? The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) is responsible for setting GAAP in the United States.

What is the international equivalent of GAAP? The international equivalent of GAAP is the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Which organization sets the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)? The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) sets the IFRS.