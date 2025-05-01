Types of Receivables quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are receivables in accounting? Receivables are assets representing money owed to a company by others, typically customers.

How is an accounts receivable created in a journal entry? Accounts receivable is created by debiting Accounts Receivable and crediting Revenue when a sale is made on account.

What distinguishes notes receivable from accounts receivable? Notes receivable are formalized by written contracts and include interest, while accounts receivable are informal and usually do not include interest.

When does a company record a notes receivable instead of an accounts receivable? A company records a notes receivable when a customer cannot pay on time and offers a formal note, often with interest, in place of the original accounts receivable.

What is the typical duration for accounts receivable and notes receivable? Accounts receivable are usually due within 1 to 3 months, while notes receivable typically last from 3 months to a year or longer.

How is interest receivable different from notes receivable? Interest receivable represents interest that has been earned but not yet received in cash, while notes receivable is the principal amount owed under a formal agreement.