Useful Information definitions Flashcards
Useful Information definitions
Relevance
Quality of information that influences users' decisions by providing predictive and confirmatory value.Predictive Value
Ability of information to help users forecast future outcomes or trends.Confirmatory Value
Capacity of information to validate or refute previous predictions made by users.Faithful Representation
Quality ensuring information is complete, unbiased, and free from significant errors.Completeness
Extent to which all necessary and relevant details are included in the information provided.Neutrality
Absence of bias in information, ensuring it is presented without favoring any side.Material Error
Significant inaccuracy in information that could influence users' decisions, depending on company size.Comparability
Characteristic allowing information to be consistently evaluated across different companies and time periods.Verifiability
Quality that enables independent confirmation of information accuracy through evidence or audit.Timeliness
Availability of information to users early enough to impact their decision-making process.Understandability
Clarity and transparency of information, making it easily comprehensible to users.Monetary Unit Assumption
Presumption that financial records use a stable currency, disregarding inflation effects.Economic Entity Assumption
Separation of business activities from those of owners or other entities in financial reporting.Periodicity Assumption
Division of a company's economic life into consistent time intervals for reporting purposes.Going Concern Assumption
Expectation that a business will continue operating indefinitely, not liquidating in the near future.Historical Cost Principle
Requirement to record assets at their original purchase price, regardless of current market value.Fair Value Principle
Mandate to report certain assets at their current market value, reflecting up-to-date worth.Full Disclosure Principle
Obligation to reveal all information that could affect users' decisions, beyond just numerical data.Cost Constraint
Limitation where the benefit of providing information must outweigh the cost of obtaining it.