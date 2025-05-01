Useful Information quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the two fundamental qualitative characteristics of useful financial information according to the FASB conceptual framework? The two fundamental qualitative characteristics are relevance and faithful representation.

What does relevance mean in the context of financial information? Relevance means the information can influence users' decisions by having predictive and/or confirmatory value.

What is predictive value in financial reporting? Predictive value is the ability of information to help users forecast future outcomes.

What is confirmatory value in financial reporting? Confirmatory value is the ability of information to help users confirm or correct prior predictions.

What does faithful representation require in financial information? Faithful representation requires information to be complete, neutral, and free from material error.

What does completeness mean in the context of faithful representation? Completeness means all relevant information is provided and nothing significant is omitted.