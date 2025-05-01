Useful Information quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What are the two fundamental qualitative characteristics of useful financial information according to the FASB conceptual framework?
    The two fundamental qualitative characteristics are relevance and faithful representation.
  • What does relevance mean in the context of financial information?
    Relevance means the information can influence users' decisions by having predictive and/or confirmatory value.
  • What is predictive value in financial reporting?
    Predictive value is the ability of information to help users forecast future outcomes.
  • What is confirmatory value in financial reporting?
    Confirmatory value is the ability of information to help users confirm or correct prior predictions.
  • What does faithful representation require in financial information?
    Faithful representation requires information to be complete, neutral, and free from material error.
  • What does completeness mean in the context of faithful representation?
    Completeness means all relevant information is provided and nothing significant is omitted.
  • What does neutrality mean in financial reporting?
    Neutrality means the information is unbiased and not presented to favor any particular outcome.
  • What does freedom from material error mean in financial information?
    It means the information does not contain significant errors or omissions that could affect users' decisions.
  • What are the four enhancing qualitative characteristics of useful financial information?
    The four enhancing characteristics are comparability, verifiability, timeliness, and understandability.
  • What is comparability in financial reporting?
    Comparability allows users to identify similarities and differences between different companies or periods.
  • What is verifiability in financial information?
    Verifiability means that different knowledgeable and independent observers can reach consensus that information is faithfully represented.
  • What is timeliness in the context of financial information?
    Timeliness means information is available to users in time to influence their decisions.
  • What is understandability in financial reporting?
    Understandability means information is presented clearly and concisely so users can comprehend it.
  • What is the monetary unit assumption in financial accounting?
    The monetary unit assumption states that financial statements are reported in a stable currency, ignoring inflation.
  • What is the economic entity assumption?
    The economic entity assumption requires that business transactions are kept separate from those of owners or other businesses.
  • What is the periodicity assumption in accounting?
    The periodicity assumption means a company's economic life can be divided into artificial time periods for reporting.
  • What is the going concern assumption?
    The going concern assumption presumes that a business will continue to operate indefinitely.
  • What is the historical cost principle?
    The historical cost principle states that assets should be recorded at their original purchase cost.
  • What is the fair value principle?
    The fair value principle states that assets and liabilities should be reported at their current market value.
  • What is the full disclosure principle?
    The full disclosure principle requires that all information that could affect users' decisions be disclosed in financial statements.
  • What is the cost constraint in financial reporting?
    The cost constraint means that the benefits of providing information should outweigh the costs of obtaining and presenting it.
  • How does materiality affect the reporting of errors in financial statements?
    Materiality determines whether an error is significant enough to affect users' decisions and thus must be corrected or disclosed.
  • Why is comparability important for financial statement users?
    Comparability allows users to evaluate financial information across different companies and time periods, aiding decision-making.
  • How does verifiability enhance the usefulness of financial information?
    Verifiability increases users' confidence that information is accurate and can be confirmed by independent parties.
  • Why is timeliness crucial in financial reporting?
    Timeliness ensures that information is available when needed for decision-making, increasing its relevance.
  • How does understandability benefit users of financial statements?
    Understandability ensures that users can comprehend the information, making it more useful for decision-making.
  • Why is the monetary unit assumption necessary in accounting?
    It provides a consistent measurement unit, allowing for meaningful aggregation and comparison of financial data.
  • How does the economic entity assumption affect financial reporting?
    It ensures that only business transactions are included in the company's financial statements, not personal transactions of owners.
  • What is the purpose of the periodicity assumption?
    It allows companies to report financial results at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly, or annually.
  • Why is the going concern assumption important for financial statements?
    It justifies the use of historical cost and deferral of certain expenses, assuming the business will continue operating.
  • When is the historical cost principle typically used?
    It is used for long-term assets like land and buildings, which are recorded at their original purchase price.
  • When is the fair value principle typically applied?
    It is often applied to financial instruments like stocks and bonds, which are reported at current market value.
  • How does the full disclosure principle relate to faithful representation?
    Full disclosure supports faithful representation by ensuring all relevant information is complete and available to users.
  • What is the role of the cost constraint in the full disclosure principle?
    It limits disclosures to those whose benefits to users exceed the costs of providing the information.
  • How does materiality differ for large and small companies?
    A small error may be material for a small company but immaterial for a large company, depending on its impact on decisions.
  • Why might a company not disclose every possible piece of information?
    Because the cost of gathering and reporting some information may outweigh its usefulness to users.
  • What is the objective of the FASB's conceptual framework?
    The objective is to provide useful financial information to users for decision-making.
  • How do enhancing qualitative characteristics improve financial information?
    They make information more useful by increasing its comparability, verifiability, timeliness, and understandability.
  • What is an example of the economic entity assumption in practice?
    A business owner's personal residence is not included in the company's financial statements.
  • How does the periodicity assumption support timeliness?
    By dividing financial reporting into regular periods, it ensures timely information is available to users.