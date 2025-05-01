Vertical Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is vertical analysis in financial accounting? Vertical analysis is a method of analyzing financial statements by expressing each line item as a percentage of a base amount within the same period, such as net sales for the income statement or total assets for the balance sheet.

What is the base amount used for vertical analysis on the income statement? The base amount for vertical analysis on the income statement is net sales (or sales revenue if net sales is not available).

What base amount is used for vertical analysis on the balance sheet? The base amount for vertical analysis on the balance sheet is total assets, or equivalently, total liabilities and equity.

How do you calculate the vertical analysis percentage for a line item on the income statement? Divide the line item amount by net sales and multiply by 100 to get the percentage.

How do you calculate the vertical analysis percentage for a line item on the balance sheet? Divide the line item amount by total assets (or total liabilities and equity) and multiply by 100 to get the percentage.

If cost of goods sold is $54,912 and net sales are $65,455, what is the vertical analysis percentage for cost of goods sold? The vertical analysis percentage for cost of goods sold is 83.9% ($54,912 ÷ $65,455 × 100).