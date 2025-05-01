Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Welcome! definitions Flashcards

Welcome! definitions
2 students found this helpful
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Accounting
    A systematic process for recording, summarizing, and analyzing financial transactions in organizations.
  • Language of Business
    A means of communicating financial information essential for decision-making in organizations.
  • Budget
    A financial plan that estimates income and expenses over a specific period to guide spending and saving.
  • Business
    An organization or activity engaged in commercial, industrial, or professional activities for profit or growth.
  • C.P.A. Exam
    A professional certification assessment required for individuals seeking to become licensed accountants.
  • Tips and Tricks
    Strategic methods or shortcuts designed to improve performance and efficiency in academic or professional tasks.
  • Foundation
    The essential base of knowledge and skills upon which advanced concepts and courses are built.
  • Upper Level Business Classes
    Advanced academic courses that build on fundamental business concepts and require prior foundational knowledge.
  • Skills
    Practical abilities and competencies developed through learning and experience, crucial for academic and professional success.
  • Financial Transactions
    Exchanges or movements of money or value between individuals or organizations, recorded for analysis.
  • Business Majors
    Academic programs focused on the study of commerce, management, and related disciplines.
  • Exam Preparation
    The process of acquiring knowledge, strategies, and practice to achieve high performance in assessments.