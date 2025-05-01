Welcome! definitions Flashcards
Welcome! definitions
Accounting
A systematic process for recording, summarizing, and analyzing financial transactions in organizations.Language of Business
A means of communicating financial information essential for decision-making in organizations.Budget
A financial plan that estimates income and expenses over a specific period to guide spending and saving.Business
An organization or activity engaged in commercial, industrial, or professional activities for profit or growth.C.P.A. Exam
A professional certification assessment required for individuals seeking to become licensed accountants.Tips and Tricks
Strategic methods or shortcuts designed to improve performance and efficiency in academic or professional tasks.Foundation
The essential base of knowledge and skills upon which advanced concepts and courses are built.Upper Level Business Classes
Advanced academic courses that build on fundamental business concepts and require prior foundational knowledge.Skills
Practical abilities and competencies developed through learning and experience, crucial for academic and professional success.Financial Transactions
Exchanges or movements of money or value between individuals or organizations, recorded for analysis.Business Majors
Academic programs focused on the study of commerce, management, and related disciplines.Exam Preparation
The process of acquiring knowledge, strategies, and practice to achieve high performance in assessments.