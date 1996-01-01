Hi everyone for this problem. It reads a graduated pipette is shown in the figure below. Can it afford to measure 15.2 ml of sample accurately? Alright, so looking at our graduated pipette below, we see by looking here that it has one mil leader markings. Okay. And with these one millimeter markings, we can measure the volume with uncertainty to the nearest millimeter and estimate 10th of a millimeter. So looking at the volume that's given, were given 15.2 mL and it has an uncertainty to the 10th place. So a graduated pipette can afford to measure 15. mL of sample accurately. Answer for this problem is going to be yes because like we said, we looked at the the one male leader markings and we can measure the volume with uncertainty to the nearest male leader and estimate 10th of a male leader. And this 15.2 has a tense. It can afford to measure it because it has uncertainty to the 10th place. So our final answer is going to be yes for this question. And that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful

