Equatorial and Axial Positions Concept 2

now lone pairs will orient themselves in order to minimize or decrease the interaction between surrounding elements. Now we're going to say within six electron group systems, lone pairs are most stable in the axial position. And when it comes to five electron group systems, lone pairs are most stable in the equatorial position. Now, sometimes that might be difficult to remember. So how do I remember um when it's most stable in the actual equatorial position here we have a memory tool, we're going to say that it's a lock as long as you remember the hands of the clock. So if we take a look at this clock at 6:00, imagine that that dot is our central element and the hands extending up and down are the actual positions. They extend above and below the equator. Right, so here, just imagine this or equator And here's six o'clock, six electron groups most stable for the lone pairs to be in the axial positions. And then five o'clock they're not pointing straight up or straight down so they're not in the actual position. Therefore they have to be in the equatorial position. So at five o'clock we have five electron group system, lone pairs the most stable in the equatorial position. So just keep in mind this memory tool and always help you remember what places it most stable to put our lone pair in terms of a five electron or six electron system

