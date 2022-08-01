Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory Concept 2

using desperate theory, the locations of surrounding elements and lone pairs around the central element are determined. Now it's important to realize that remember lone pairs cause further propulsion in terms of a molecular shape and the molecular shapes are going to see are drawn that way on purpose. These are the actual arrangements of the atoms based on the number of electron groups around the central element. So if we take a look here, we have electron groups that go from 2-6. And based on your number of electron groups, we can produce different types of molecular shapes. If we take a look at the first electron group pairing, we have two electron groups. There's only one possible molecular shape associated with it. It's a central element connected to two bonding groups or surrounding elements. When we have three electron groups around the central element to possible shapes can happen. One where we have three surrounding elements and one we have to surrounding elements and one lone pair. Remember lone pairs. Again they have an electron cloud Aranda, which we show with this slope if we have four electron groups and three shapes are possible. One where all four electron groups are surrounding elements, one where it's three surrounding elements, one lump hair And one where it's to surrounding elements and two lone pairs. If you have five electron groups, this is the most complex of all of them because it gives us four different shapes here, we have our first option words, five surrounding elements. one where it's four surrounding elements in one lone pair, one where it's three surrounding elements in two lone pairs, and finally one where it's to surrounding elements and three lone pairs. Finally, when we have six electron groups around the central element, we have three possible shapes, one where it's three surrounding elements, I'm six surrounding elements around the central element, then one where it's only one long pair and five surrounding elements, and then one where it's too long pairs and four surrounding elements. Now, as you go deeper and deeper in terms of shapes will learn the names associated with each one of these molecular shapes shown. But again, remember the number of electron groups kind of limits the different types of molecular shapes that are possible for any given molecule.

