Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the balanced chemical equation for the neutralization of acetic acid with potassium hydroxide. Writing this out, we know that acetic acid has the formula of CH three C. 00. H. And this will be in its acquis form. We were told that it reacted with potassium hydroxide which has a formula of K. O. H. And this is also in its acquis form. Now when these two react are acetic acid is going to donate a proton to our base. And so we will form water which will be in its liquid form. Then we will also produce assault which is going to be potassium acetate with a formula of CH three C. O. Okay. And this will also be in its acquis form. Now to check if everything is balanced, it looks like everything is completely balanced and this will be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

