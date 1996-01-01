A steel container with a volume of 500.0 mL is evacuated,
and 25.0 g of CaCO3 is added. The container and contents
are then heated to 1500 K, causing the CaCO3 to decompose
completely, according to the equation
CaCO31s2¡CaO1s2 + CO21g2.
(b) Now make a more accurate calculation of the pressure
inside the container. Take into account the volume of
solid CaO 1density = 3.34 g/mL2 in the container, and
use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure.
The van der Waals constants for CO21g2 are
a = 3.59 1L2 # atm2>mol2 and b = 0.0427 L>mol.