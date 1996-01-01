Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A steel container with a volume of 500.0 mL is evacuated, and 25.0 g of CaCO3 is added. The container and contents are then heated to 1500 K, causing the CaCO3 to decompose completely, according to the equation CaCO31s2¡CaO1s2 + CO21g2. (b) Now make a more accurate calculation of the pressure inside the container. Take into account the volume of solid CaO 1density = 3.34 g/mL2 in the container, and use the van der Waals equation to calculate the pressure. The van der Waals constants for CO21g2 are a = 3.59 1L2 # atm2>mol2 and b = 0.0427 L>mol.

Relevant Solution
