General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolution Stoichiometry
Problem 91
The “free-base” form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H22ClNO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a “kilo”) of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?

