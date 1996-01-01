Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The vapor pressure of carbon tetrachloride, CCl4, is 0.354 atm, and
the vapor pressure of chloroform, CHCl3, is 0.526 atm at 316 K. A
solution is prepared from equal masses of these two compounds at
this temperature. Calculate the mole fraction of the chloroform in
the vapor above the solution. If the vapor above the original solution
is condensed and isolated into a separate flask, what will the
vapor pressure of chloroform be above this new solution?