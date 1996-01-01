Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The vapor pressure of carbon tetrachloride, CCl4, is 0.354 atm, and the vapor pressure of chloroform, CHCl3, is 0.526 atm at 316 K. A solution is prepared from equal masses of these two compounds at this temperature. Calculate the mole fraction of the chloroform in the vapor above the solution. If the vapor above the original solution is condensed and isolated into a separate flask, what will the vapor pressure of chloroform be above this new solution?

