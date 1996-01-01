Modern pennies are composed of zinc coated with copper. A
student determines the mass of a penny to be 2.482 g and then
makes several scratches in the copper coating (to expose the underlying
zinc). The student puts the scratched penny in hydrochloric
acid, where the following reaction occurs between the
zinc and the HCl (the copper remains undissolved):
Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ H2( g) + ZnCl2(aq)
The student collects the hydrogen produced over water at 25 °C.
The collected gas occupies a volume of 0.899 L at a total pressure
of 791 mmHg. Calculate the percent zinc (by mass) in the penny.
(Assume that all the Zn in the penny dissolves.)
