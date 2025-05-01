Power and Root Functions - quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the solutions to the equation n^2 - 49 = 0? The solutions are n = 7 and n = -7, since n^2 = 49. What is an expression that uses a base and an exponent called? An expression using a base and an exponent is called a power or exponential expression. What is the solution to the equation x^3 = 27? The solution is x = 3, since 3^3 = 27. What are the solutions to the equation x^2 = 169? The solutions are x = 13 and x = -13, since both (13)^2 and (-13)^2 equal 169. What must you do to the coefficient when raising a number in scientific notation to a power? You raise the coefficient to that power. This means multiplying the coefficient by itself as many times as the power indicates. How do you adjust the exponent when raising a scientific notation number to a power? You multiply the original exponent by the power. This gives you the new exponent for the result. Why must the coefficient in scientific notation be between 1 and 10 after calculations? Scientific notation requires the coefficient to be between 1 and 10 for standard form. If it is not, you must adjust the coefficient and exponent accordingly. What mathematical operation is equivalent to taking the nth root of a number? Taking the nth root is the same as raising the number to the 1/n power. This applies to both the coefficient and the exponent in scientific notation. How do you calculate the new exponent when taking the nth root of a number in scientific notation? You multiply the original exponent by the reciprocal of n (1/n). This gives you the new exponent for the result. What are two common calculator methods for finding roots or fractional powers? One method uses a root button (like x√y), and the other uses a power button (like y^x or x^y) with a fractional exponent. Both methods can achieve the same result if used correctly.
