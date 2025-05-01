Power and Root Functions - quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the solutions to the equation n^2 - 49 = 0? The solutions are n = 7 and n = -7, since n^2 = 49.

What is an expression that uses a base and an exponent called? An expression using a base and an exponent is called a power or exponential expression.

What is the solution to the equation x^3 = 27? The solution is x = 3, since 3^3 = 27.

What are the solutions to the equation x^2 = 169? The solutions are x = 13 and x = -13, since both (13)^2 and (-13)^2 equal 169.

What must you do to the coefficient when raising a number in scientific notation to a power? You raise the coefficient to that power. This means multiplying the coefficient by itself as many times as the power indicates.

How do you adjust the exponent when raising a scientific notation number to a power? You multiply the original exponent by the power. This gives you the new exponent for the result.