Sex-Linked Pedigrees

Okay, so now we're going to talk about sex linked inheritance. So sex linked inheritance means that the disease allele, the mutant allele is going to be on a sex chromosome. So an X. Or Y. And that means that when you're looking at a sex linked inheritance, the first cue that it's a sex linked inheritance pedigree is that males and females are not represented equally, that there's either more males affected or more females affected. Usually it's more males affected. The reason for that is because males only get one X chromosome. So let me show you one. So the first one we're going to talk about is an X linked recessive X linked means that the mutation or the allele is going to be on the X chromosome. And recessive means that you either need two X chromosomes with the recessive allele to see it or one X chromosome and a Y chromosome for a male to see it. Okay, now X linked recessive orders or disorders are going to be much more common in males than females. Why? Because the male only needs one allele, right, It only needs that one X chromosome allele to have the disease. Whereas a female to actually express, it has to have two mutant X chromosomes. Right? So it's much more common for a male to get it because they only need one. So let's look at a pedigree and let's look at some of the cues that will tell you that this is an X linked recessive disorder, the first thing is more males are affected, which I just explained why it's because males only need the one X. Whereas females need two exes The 2nd 1 is that an affected male parent will usually not have affected offspring. The reason is because if you have a mutant male so this here is the mutant most of the time females hardly ever get this. So most of the time in these crosses your mating with a homo zegas recessive female. And what's going to happen is that all the suns will get the X. From their mother and that's not going to be effective and all the daughters will get one X. From their mother and one X. From their father. But because it's recessive they're also not going to be affected because they're going to be hetero Ziegenfuss. So an effective male parent will not have affected offspring if they're mating with a homo zegas recessive mother. This is most often the case. Now this statement does not hold true if you're doing this cross. Right, okay. So if you're crossing an affected male parent with a carrier mother, right with the one recessive allele because there is a chance to produce this offspring and this offspring. Okay but this is very rare. Okay most of the time this doesn't happen. So this is going to be the case most of the time. Which is why I said an affected male parent will not have affected offspring but all the daughters will be carrier. So what you'll see is that when the daughters are carriers then in the second generation, what you see is this because we have affected daughter mating within another affected male and that produces affected offspring. So I'm gonna show you an example of this. So another clue is that the sons of affected males do not pass it to their offspring. And an example of this is red green color blindness. So let's look at this pedigree. We have an affected male. So what their genotype is is that right mutant allele here? Now most of the time you're going to mate with a homesickness mother right? Who doesn't who's not a carrier carriers are fairly rare. So then we have all unaffected offspring. Right now this would not be the case if we had this cross. Right? And that cross could potentially happen right? Because we know that the the daughters of this cross all are getting this X. This mutant X. From their father. So this daughter is going to be a carrier and this daughter is gonna be a carrier. Now if either of these carriers mated with an effective male. So you have this cross which would be X. R. X. R. Y. Then what you would get we can actually just write out the punnett square here you get what you get half normal females, half normal males. Half mutant females and half mutant males. Right? So half of your males would be wild type and half would be mutant and half of your females would be wild type and half would be mutant. Okay, but this is not the case. Like I said, these types of meetings are fairly rare. So what happened in this pedigree is we had an affected father made it with a homogeneous recessive mother. The daughters were carriers. But because these diseases fairly rare, they made it with nor normal males. And so they had Children. And these Children had a chance of getting that right, because the mother is a carrier and can pass that to their offspring, which in this case they did. Now this one is the one that confuses most people and it's clear why. Right? Because there's all these different cases. So when you're looking at an X linked recessive disorder, the first thing that I want you to do is quote one or more females than males affected or more males than females. Effective. If there's more males automatically start thinking excellent recessive, the second one is we start looking at the combinations, right? Because if it's X linked dominant, then this male is going to pass it to their offspring. But if we start seeing that affected males are not passing it to really any of their offspring thinking recessive. Okay, and then it's easy if you actually start riding out the X chromosomes to figure it out. Now, I'm also going to include at the very end of this topic a flow chart to help you figure out whether it's excellent or autism or excellent processes, excellent dominant. And that will help you walk through how you do this as well. So now let's talk about excellent dominant now, excellent dominant. We're going to see it in a lot more Children. Right? If you just look at these pedigrees without even knowing anything, we see it every generation, there's a lot of people in this family affected very different than what we see up here with the excellent recessive. So, excellent dominant. We're going to see that affected males pass the condition to all daughters and no sons. So let's look at this, right, We have an effective male. So it's going to be a dominant disorder, right? Excellence is going to be an X chromosome dominant. It's going to mean one allele is needed. We have an unaffected mother. So now what's going to happen? Well, they're going to have affected daughters, right, Which we see here, they can have unaffected sons. All of their sons are actually going to be unaffected because they get the X chromosome from the mother and the wife and the father. So because the mother is unaffected, the sons are going to be unaffected, but all the daughters are going to be affected because that X chromosome is going to be given to every daughter. So we see all the daughters affected no sons. Now, if we look at Hetero Zegas females which are now this generation here who mate with unaffected males, right? They are going to pass it to half of their offspring, right? Because if we do this punnett Square, so we have an affected mother. Hetero ziggy's mother, we have an unaffected father that's gonna be an affected female, this is gonna be an unaffected female, this is going to be an affected male and this is going to be an unaffected male. So hetero ziggy's females mating with unaffected males pass it to half of their offspring. Okay, just from Mendel in genetics. So if we look from the other perspective now we have a female um mating with a male and unaffected male it's going to be X. Ry slower case. And then most of the time these are gonna be hetero, Zeke is not home as I guess. Okay and we can see that this heterocyclic female mating with an unaffected male produces it and half of their Children. So we have these 12 are affected and these two are not and then we can carry it on an affected male is going to pass it to all daughters. But no sons, which is what we see a hetero I guess female is going to pass it to half of the offspring. So by looking at the generations and taking males and females differently, we can easily break apart an X linked dominant disorder. Now excellent. I know they're more complicated but stay with me and stay with me to that especially to that flow chart because the flow chart is really going to help you be able to narrow down what these things look like. And then the last one is a wide linked disorder. So this is going to be a mutation on the Y chromosome. And what you can see is that only males inheritance. So if you see a pedigree where only males are having the disease, no females at all and it seems to be fairly common, Every male gets it essentially right. It's going to be passed on with every male in the family getting it. That's going to be a Y link disorder. This is very rare. It's going to be unlikely for you to get a question on a wide link disorder, on a quiz or a test. Usually they're overlooked because they're so extremely rare. You're really never going to see it. Okay, so that is those are the X linked to the sex linked disorders including excellent, dominant X linked recessive and Y linked with that. Let's turn the page, get to that flow chart and help you understand how to differentiate all these pedigrees. If you're looking at a pedigree on a quiz or a test. Okay, so with that, let's move on

