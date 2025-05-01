What is an alpha particle composed of? An alpha particle is composed of two protons and two neutrons.

How does alpha decay affect the atomic mass and atomic number of a nucleus? Alpha decay decreases the atomic mass by 4 and the atomic number by 2.

Which element can be used to represent an alpha particle in nuclear equations? Helium can be used to represent an alpha particle because it has an atomic mass of 4 and atomic number of 2.

What is the symbol for an alpha particle in nuclear reactions? The symbol for an alpha particle is either 4/2 α or 4/2 He.

What happens to polonium-210 when it undergoes alpha decay? Polonium-210 emits an alpha particle and becomes lead-206.

Why must nuclear equations be balanced in terms of atomic mass and atomic number? Nuclear equations must be balanced so that the sum of atomic masses and atomic numbers is equal on both sides.