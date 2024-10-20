1. Matter and Measurements
What is Chemistry?
1. Matter and Measurements
What is Chemistry?
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Suggest a name for the science that studies the physics of rocks and the earth.
864
views
34
rank
Textbook Question
b. An alloy contains 67 g of pure gold and 35 g of pure zinc. What is the percentage of zinc in the alloy? Express your answer to the ones place.
760
views
Textbook Question
A container was found in the home of the victim that contained 120 g of ethylene glycol in 450 g of liquid. What was the percentage of ethylene glycol? Express your answer to the ones place.
589
views
Textbook Question
If the toxic quantity is 1.5 g of ethylene glycol per 1000 g of body mass, what percentage of ethylene glycol is fatal?
676
views
Textbook Question
A bag of gumdrops contains 16 orange gumdrops, 8 yellow gumdrops, and 16 black gumdrops. (1.4) a. What is the percentage of yellow gumdrops? Express your answer to the ones place.
597
views
Textbook Question
Refer to the pencil in Problem 1.31. Using the equivalent values in Table 1.8 as conversion factors, convert the length measured in inches to centimeters. Compare the calculated length in centimeters to the length in centimeters measured using the metric ruler. How do the two values compare? Explain any differences.
737
views
Showing 6 of 6 practice