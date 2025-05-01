Skip to main content
Back

Amide Hydrolysis definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Amide
    A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to a carbonyl group, commonly found in proteins and synthetic materials.
  • Amide Bond
    A linkage connecting a nitrogen atom to a carbonyl carbon, crucial for the structure of peptides and proteins.
  • Acidic Hydrolysis
    A reaction using aqueous acid and heat to break an amide, yielding a carboxylic acid and an ammonium ion.
  • Basic Hydrolysis
    A process using hydroxide ions and heat to cleave an amide, producing a carboxylate anion and a neutral amine.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A molecule with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from amides under acidic conditions.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    The conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, featuring a negatively charged oxygen, produced in basic hydrolysis.
  • Ammonium Ion
    A positively charged species formed when nitrogen in an amide gains two hydrogens during acidic hydrolysis.
  • Amine
    A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to carbon or hydrogen, resulting from basic hydrolysis of an amide.
  • Aqueous Acid
    A solution of acid, such as hydrochloric acid, dissolved in water, used to facilitate acidic hydrolysis.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion (OH−) in water, responsible for breaking amide bonds in basic hydrolysis.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to amide structure and reactivity.
  • Conjugate Base
    A species formed when an acid loses a proton, such as the carboxylate anion from a carboxylic acid.
  • Heat
    An energy input required to drive both acidic and basic hydrolysis reactions of amides.