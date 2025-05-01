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Amide A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to a carbonyl group, commonly found in proteins and synthetic materials. Amide Bond A linkage connecting a nitrogen atom to a carbonyl carbon, crucial for the structure of peptides and proteins. Acidic Hydrolysis A reaction using aqueous acid and heat to break an amide, yielding a carboxylic acid and an ammonium ion. Basic Hydrolysis A process using hydroxide ions and heat to cleave an amide, producing a carboxylate anion and a neutral amine. Carboxylic Acid A molecule with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from amides under acidic conditions. Carboxylate Anion The conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, featuring a negatively charged oxygen, produced in basic hydrolysis. Ammonium Ion A positively charged species formed when nitrogen in an amide gains two hydrogens during acidic hydrolysis. Amine A compound with a nitrogen atom bonded to carbon or hydrogen, resulting from basic hydrolysis of an amide. Aqueous Acid A solution of acid, such as hydrochloric acid, dissolved in water, used to facilitate acidic hydrolysis. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion (OH−) in water, responsible for breaking amide bonds in basic hydrolysis. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, central to amide structure and reactivity. Conjugate Base A species formed when an acid loses a proton, such as the carboxylate anion from a carboxylic acid. Heat An energy input required to drive both acidic and basic hydrolysis reactions of amides.
Amide Hydrolysis definitions
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Amide Hydrolysis
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