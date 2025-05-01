Amide A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to a carbonyl group, commonly found in proteins and synthetic materials.

Amide Bond A linkage connecting a nitrogen atom to a carbonyl carbon, crucial for the structure of peptides and proteins.

Acidic Hydrolysis A reaction using aqueous acid and heat to break an amide, yielding a carboxylic acid and an ammonium ion.

Basic Hydrolysis A process using hydroxide ions and heat to cleave an amide, producing a carboxylate anion and a neutral amine.

Carboxylic Acid A molecule with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, formed from amides under acidic conditions.

Carboxylate Anion The conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, featuring a negatively charged oxygen, produced in basic hydrolysis.