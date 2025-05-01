Nonpolar Amino Acids Group with hydrophobic side chains that avoid water, remembered by the mnemonic 'Gav trip fell limping'.

Polar Amino Acids Group with hydrophilic side chains, often forming hydrogen bonds with water, except for cysteine.

Charged Amino Acids Group with side chains carrying a positive or negative charge at physiological pH, further divided into acidic and basic.

Hydrophobicity Property causing molecules to avoid water, typical of nonpolar amino acid side chains.

Hydrophilicity Property causing molecules to interact with water, typical of polar amino acid side chains.

R Group Variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon, determining amino acid classification and properties.