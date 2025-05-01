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Amino Acid Classifications definitions

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  • Nonpolar Amino Acids
    Group with hydrophobic side chains that avoid water, remembered by the mnemonic 'Gav trip fell limping'.
  • Polar Amino Acids
    Group with hydrophilic side chains, often forming hydrogen bonds with water, except for cysteine.
  • Charged Amino Acids
    Group with side chains carrying a positive or negative charge at physiological pH, further divided into acidic and basic.
  • Hydrophobicity
    Property causing molecules to avoid water, typical of nonpolar amino acid side chains.
  • Hydrophilicity
    Property causing molecules to interact with water, typical of polar amino acid side chains.
  • R Group
    Variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon, determining amino acid classification and properties.
  • Mnemonic
    Memory aid using phrases or words to help recall amino acid groups, such as 'Gav trip fell limping'.
  • Acidic Amino Acids
    Subset with negatively charged side chains at physiological pH, including aspartate and glutamate.
  • Basic Amino Acids
    Subset with positively charged side chains at physiological pH, including lysine, arginine, and histidine.
  • Physiological pH
    Typical cellular pH where amino acid side chains may gain or lose protons, affecting their charge.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    Attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, common in polar amino acids.
  • Thiol Group
    Functional group containing sulfur and hydrogen, present in cysteine's side chain.
  • Amide Group
    Functional group with a carbonyl and nitrogen, found in asparagine and glutamine side chains.
  • Carboxylate Group
    Negatively charged group derived from carboxylic acid, present in acidic amino acid side chains.
  • Amino Group
    Nitrogen-containing group that can carry a positive charge in basic amino acid side chains.