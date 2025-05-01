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Nonpolar Amino Acids Group with hydrophobic side chains that avoid water, remembered by the mnemonic 'Gav trip fell limping'. Polar Amino Acids Group with hydrophilic side chains, often forming hydrogen bonds with water, except for cysteine. Charged Amino Acids Group with side chains carrying a positive or negative charge at physiological pH, further divided into acidic and basic. Hydrophobicity Property causing molecules to avoid water, typical of nonpolar amino acid side chains. Hydrophilicity Property causing molecules to interact with water, typical of polar amino acid side chains. R Group Variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon, determining amino acid classification and properties. Mnemonic Memory aid using phrases or words to help recall amino acid groups, such as 'Gav trip fell limping'. Acidic Amino Acids Subset with negatively charged side chains at physiological pH, including aspartate and glutamate. Basic Amino Acids Subset with positively charged side chains at physiological pH, including lysine, arginine, and histidine. Physiological pH Typical cellular pH where amino acid side chains may gain or lose protons, affecting their charge. Hydrogen Bond Attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, common in polar amino acids. Thiol Group Functional group containing sulfur and hydrogen, present in cysteine's side chain. Amide Group Functional group with a carbonyl and nitrogen, found in asparagine and glutamine side chains. Carboxylate Group Negatively charged group derived from carboxylic acid, present in acidic amino acid side chains. Amino Group Nitrogen-containing group that can carry a positive charge in basic amino acid side chains.
Amino Acid Classifications definitions
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