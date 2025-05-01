Crystalline Solid Structure with atoms, ions, or molecules arranged in a highly ordered, repeating pattern throughout the material.

Amorphous Solid Material with randomly arranged particles, lacking a regular pattern and a distinct melting point, yet able to flow.

Ionic Solid Substance composed of positive and negative ions held together by strong electrostatic attractions, typically hard and brittle.

Molecular Solid Material made up of molecules held by intermolecular forces, generally soft with low to moderate melting points.

Covalent Network Solid Substance where atoms are interconnected by covalent bonds, resulting in extreme hardness and very high melting points.

Metal Elemental solid with atoms bonded by a shared electron pool, often shiny, and ranging from soft to hard textures.