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Crystalline Solid Structure with atoms, ions, or molecules arranged in a highly ordered, repeating pattern throughout the material. Amorphous Solid Material with randomly arranged particles, lacking a regular pattern and a distinct melting point, yet able to flow. Ionic Solid Substance composed of positive and negative ions held together by strong electrostatic attractions, typically hard and brittle. Molecular Solid Material made up of molecules held by intermolecular forces, generally soft with low to moderate melting points. Covalent Network Solid Substance where atoms are interconnected by covalent bonds, resulting in extreme hardness and very high melting points. Metal Elemental solid with atoms bonded by a shared electron pool, often shiny, and ranging from soft to hard textures. Electrostatic Force Attractive interaction between charged particles, such as ions, responsible for holding certain solids together. Intermolecular Force Attraction between molecules in a solid, influencing properties like texture and melting point. Covalent Bond Strong connection formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, creating a rigid structure. Metallic Bond Attraction between metal atoms and a sea of delocalized electrons, giving rise to properties like luster and conductivity. Luster Shiny appearance characteristic of metals due to their interaction with light and electron movement. Polymers Large molecules composed of repeating structural units, often found in amorphous solids like plastics. Melting Point Temperature at which a solid transitions to a liquid; varies widely among different types of solids. Brittleness Tendency of a material to break or shatter without significant deformation, common in ionic solids. Hardness Resistance to scratching or deformation, especially notable in covalent network and ionic solids.
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids definitions
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Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
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