Back
Atomic Mass Average mass of all isotopes of an element, typically shown as a decimal on the periodic table and measured in grams per mole, AMU, or Daltons. Atomic Number Whole number on the periodic table indicating the count of protons in an element's nucleus. Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but differing numbers of neutrons, resulting in different masses. Isotopic Mass Mass of a specific isotope of an element, used in calculating the element's average atomic mass. Percent Abundance Percentage showing how much of a particular isotope exists naturally for a given element. Natural Abundance Proportion of each isotope of an element as found in nature, often expressed as a percentage. Isotopic Abundance Fractional value of an isotope's percent abundance, converted to decimal form by dividing by 100. Fractional Abundance Decimal representation of an isotope's natural occurrence, derived from its percent abundance. AMU Unit of atomic mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms, commonly used for expressing atomic and molecular masses. Dalton Alternative name for the atomic mass unit, used interchangeably with AMU in chemistry. Grams per Mole Unit expressing the mass of one mole of a substance, often used for atomic and molecular masses. Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements displaying atomic numbers, symbols, and average atomic masses. Atomic Mass Formula Mathematical expression summing each isotope's mass multiplied by its fractional abundance to yield average atomic mass.
Atomic Mass (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Atomic Mass (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
3 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules