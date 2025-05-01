Atomic Mass Average mass of all isotopes of an element, typically shown as a decimal on the periodic table and measured in grams per mole, AMU, or Daltons.

Atomic Number Whole number on the periodic table indicating the count of protons in an element's nucleus.

Isotope Variant of an element with the same number of protons but differing numbers of neutrons, resulting in different masses.

Isotopic Mass Mass of a specific isotope of an element, used in calculating the element's average atomic mass.

Percent Abundance Percentage showing how much of a particular isotope exists naturally for a given element.

Natural Abundance Proportion of each isotope of an element as found in nature, often expressed as a percentage.