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Atomic Mass (Simplified) definitions

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  • Atomic Mass
    Average mass of all isotopes of an element, typically shown as a decimal on the periodic table and measured in grams per mole, AMU, or Daltons.
  • Atomic Number
    Whole number on the periodic table indicating the count of protons in an element's nucleus.
  • Isotope
    Variant of an element with the same number of protons but differing numbers of neutrons, resulting in different masses.
  • Isotopic Mass
    Mass of a specific isotope of an element, used in calculating the element's average atomic mass.
  • Percent Abundance
    Percentage showing how much of a particular isotope exists naturally for a given element.
  • Natural Abundance
    Proportion of each isotope of an element as found in nature, often expressed as a percentage.
  • Isotopic Abundance
    Fractional value of an isotope's percent abundance, converted to decimal form by dividing by 100.
  • Fractional Abundance
    Decimal representation of an isotope's natural occurrence, derived from its percent abundance.
  • AMU
    Unit of atomic mass equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms, commonly used for expressing atomic and molecular masses.
  • Dalton
    Alternative name for the atomic mass unit, used interchangeably with AMU in chemistry.
  • Grams per Mole
    Unit expressing the mass of one mole of a substance, often used for atomic and molecular masses.
  • Periodic Table
    Tabular arrangement of elements displaying atomic numbers, symbols, and average atomic masses.
  • Atomic Mass Formula
    Mathematical expression summing each isotope's mass multiplied by its fractional abundance to yield average atomic mass.