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What does the atomic number on the periodic table represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in an element. Why are atomic masses on the periodic table usually not whole numbers? Atomic masses are averages of all the isotopes of an element, which results in non-whole numbers. What units can atomic mass be measured in? Atomic mass can be measured in grams per mole, AMU (atomic mass units), or Daltons. What is the value of 1 AMU in kilograms? 1 AMU is equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms. What are isotopic masses? Isotopic masses are the individual masses of each isotope of an element. What does percent abundance (or natural abundance) indicate? Percent abundance indicates the relative proportion of each isotope of an element. How do you convert percent abundance to isotopic (fractional) abundance? Divide the percent abundance by 100 to convert it to a decimal (fractional) form. What is the formula for calculating the atomic mass of an element? Atomic mass = sum of (isotopic mass of each isotope × its isotopic abundance). How would you modify the atomic mass formula for an element with more than two isotopes? You add more terms for each additional isotope: isotopic mass × isotopic abundance for each isotope. What is another term for isotopic abundance? Isotopic abundance is also called fractional abundance. Where can you find the atomic mass of an element? You can find the atomic mass of an element by looking it up on the periodic table. What do the whole numbers on the periodic table typically represent? The whole numbers represent the atomic number, or the number of protons. What is the significance of the atomic mass being an average? It reflects the weighted average of all naturally occurring isotopes of that element. What is meant by 'percent natural abundance'? It is another term for percent abundance, indicating the percentage of each isotope found in nature. Why might the atomic mass formula for manganese be larger than for hydrogen? Manganese has more isotopes, so the formula includes more terms for each isotope's mass and abundance.
Atomic Mass (Simplified) quiz
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Atomic Mass (Simplified)
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