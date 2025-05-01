What does the atomic number on the periodic table represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in an element.

Why are atomic masses on the periodic table usually not whole numbers? Atomic masses are averages of all the isotopes of an element, which results in non-whole numbers.

What units can atomic mass be measured in? Atomic mass can be measured in grams per mole, AMU (atomic mass units), or Daltons.

What is the value of 1 AMU in kilograms? 1 AMU is equal to 1.66 x 10^-27 kilograms.

What are isotopic masses? Isotopic masses are the individual masses of each isotope of an element.

What does percent abundance (or natural abundance) indicate? Percent abundance indicates the relative proportion of each isotope of an element.