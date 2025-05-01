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What does autoionization of water involve? It involves water molecules reacting with each other, where one acts as an acid and the other as a base, forming H3O+ and OH- ions. What does it mean that water is amphoteric? It means water can act as both an acid and a base. In the autoionization of water, what does the acid water molecule do? The acid water molecule donates an H+ ion to the base water molecule. What ions are produced when water autoionizes? H3O+ (hydronium ion) and OH- (hydroxide ion) are produced. What does Kw represent in the context of water autoionization? Kw is the ionization constant of water, an equilibrium constant for the reaction. What is the value of Kw at 25 degrees Celsius? Kw equals 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25 degrees Celsius. Which states of matter are ignored in the Kw expression? Liquids and solids are ignored; only aqueous and gaseous compounds are considered. What is the mathematical expression for Kw? Kw = [H3O+][OH-]. How are the concentrations of H3O+ and OH- related in an aqueous solution? Their product is always equal to Kw, so if one increases, the other decreases. What is the relationship between pH and pOH in water at 25°C? pH + pOH = 14. What does it mean if [H3O+] equals [OH-] in water? The solution is neutral, as in pure water. Is Kw temperature dependent? Yes, Kw changes with temperature. What happens to Kw as temperature increases? Kw generally increases as temperature rises. Will you be given the value of Kw at temperatures other than 25°C? Yes, you will be provided the specific Kw value for temperatures other than 25°C. Why is it difficult to memorize Kw values at all temperatures? Because Kw can take many values depending on temperature, making it impractical to memorize them all.
Auto-Ionization quiz
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