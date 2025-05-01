What does autoionization of water involve? It involves water molecules reacting with each other, where one acts as an acid and the other as a base, forming H3O+ and OH- ions.

What does it mean that water is amphoteric? It means water can act as both an acid and a base.

In the autoionization of water, what does the acid water molecule do? The acid water molecule donates an H+ ion to the base water molecule.

What ions are produced when water autoionizes? H3O+ (hydronium ion) and OH- (hydroxide ion) are produced.

What does Kw represent in the context of water autoionization? Kw is the ionization constant of water, an equilibrium constant for the reaction.

What is the value of Kw at 25 degrees Celsius? Kw equals 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25 degrees Celsius.