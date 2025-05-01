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Auto-Ionization quiz

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  • What does autoionization of water involve?
    It involves water molecules reacting with each other, where one acts as an acid and the other as a base, forming H3O+ and OH- ions.
  • What does it mean that water is amphoteric?
    It means water can act as both an acid and a base.
  • In the autoionization of water, what does the acid water molecule do?
    The acid water molecule donates an H+ ion to the base water molecule.
  • What ions are produced when water autoionizes?
    H3O+ (hydronium ion) and OH- (hydroxide ion) are produced.
  • What does Kw represent in the context of water autoionization?
    Kw is the ionization constant of water, an equilibrium constant for the reaction.
  • What is the value of Kw at 25 degrees Celsius?
    Kw equals 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25 degrees Celsius.
  • Which states of matter are ignored in the Kw expression?
    Liquids and solids are ignored; only aqueous and gaseous compounds are considered.
  • What is the mathematical expression for Kw?
    Kw = [H3O+][OH-].
  • How are the concentrations of H3O+ and OH- related in an aqueous solution?
    Their product is always equal to Kw, so if one increases, the other decreases.
  • What is the relationship between pH and pOH in water at 25°C?
    pH + pOH = 14.
  • What does it mean if [H3O+] equals [OH-] in water?
    The solution is neutral, as in pure water.
  • Is Kw temperature dependent?
    Yes, Kw changes with temperature.
  • What happens to Kw as temperature increases?
    Kw generally increases as temperature rises.
  • Will you be given the value of Kw at temperatures other than 25°C?
    Yes, you will be provided the specific Kw value for temperatures other than 25°C.
  • Why is it difficult to memorize Kw values at all temperatures?
    Because Kw can take many values depending on temperature, making it impractical to memorize them all.