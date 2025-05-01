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Chemical Equation A symbolic representation showing reactants and products with their respective quantities in a chemical reaction. Coefficient A number placed before a molecule or atom in an equation, indicating how many units are involved in the reaction. Atom The smallest unit of an element, whose type and quantity must be equal on both sides of a balanced equation. Reactant A substance present on the left side of a chemical equation, participating in the reaction. Product A substance formed and shown on the right side of a chemical equation after the reaction. Arrow A symbol in a chemical equation separating reactants from products, indicating the direction of the reaction. Balanced Equation A state where both the type and number of atoms are identical on each side of the chemical equation. Distribution The process of applying a coefficient to all atoms in a molecule, adjusting their total count in the equation. Hydrogen An element commonly used in balancing examples, whose atom count must be equal on both sides of the equation. Oxygen A diatomic element often involved in balancing, requiring careful adjustment of its atom count in equations. Molecule A group of atoms bonded together, whose quantity is modified by coefficients in chemical equations. Quantity The total number of atoms or molecules present, determined by multiplying subscripts by coefficients. Subscript A small number written after an element symbol, indicating how many atoms of that element are in a molecule.
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) definitions
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Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
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