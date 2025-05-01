Chemical Equation A symbolic representation showing reactants and products with their respective quantities in a chemical reaction.

Coefficient A number placed before a molecule or atom in an equation, indicating how many units are involved in the reaction.

Atom The smallest unit of an element, whose type and quantity must be equal on both sides of a balanced equation.

Reactant A substance present on the left side of a chemical equation, participating in the reaction.

Product A substance formed and shown on the right side of a chemical equation after the reaction.

Arrow A symbol in a chemical equation separating reactants from products, indicating the direction of the reaction.