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Base Pairing quiz

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  • What type of intermolecular force is responsible for stabilizing DNA and RNA structures?
    Hydrogen bonding is responsible for stabilizing DNA and RNA structures.
  • Are individual hydrogen bonds in DNA strong or weak?
    Individually, hydrogen bonds are relatively weak.
  • Why are hydrogen bonds collectively strong in DNA?
    Because there are so many hydrogen bonds in DNA, their collective effect is strong and stabilizes the molecule.
  • What is complementary base pairing?
    Complementary base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding preferences between bases in DNA and RNA.
  • Which bases pair together in DNA?
    In DNA, Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
  • Which bases pair together in RNA?
    In RNA, Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
  • How many hydrogen bonds form between Adenine and Thymine?
    Adenine and Thymine form two hydrogen bonds.
  • How many hydrogen bonds form between Guanine and Cytosine?
    Guanine and Cytosine form three hydrogen bonds.
  • Which base replaces Thymine in RNA?
    Uracil replaces Thymine in RNA.
  • Does Adenine pair with Thymine in RNA?
    No, in RNA, Adenine pairs with Uracil instead of Thymine.
  • Which base pairing provides greater stability in DNA or RNA, A-T/U or G-C?
    G-C pairing provides greater stability because it forms three hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the significance of regions in DNA with many G-C pairs?
    Regions with many G-C pairs are areas of increased strength due to more hydrogen bonds.
  • Does Cytosine ever pair with a base other than Guanine?
    No, Cytosine always pairs with Guanine in both DNA and RNA.
  • What is the main difference in base pairing between DNA and RNA?
    The main difference is that DNA uses Thymine, while RNA uses Uracil to pair with Adenine.
  • Why is hydrogen bonding important for nucleic acids?
    Hydrogen bonding is important because it stabilizes the structure and integrity of DNA and RNA.