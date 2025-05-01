What type of intermolecular force is responsible for stabilizing DNA and RNA structures? Hydrogen bonding is responsible for stabilizing DNA and RNA structures.

Are individual hydrogen bonds in DNA strong or weak? Individually, hydrogen bonds are relatively weak.

Why are hydrogen bonds collectively strong in DNA? Because there are so many hydrogen bonds in DNA, their collective effect is strong and stabilizes the molecule.

What is complementary base pairing? Complementary base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding preferences between bases in DNA and RNA.

Which bases pair together in DNA? In DNA, Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).

Which bases pair together in RNA? In RNA, Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).