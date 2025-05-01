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What type of intermolecular force is responsible for stabilizing DNA and RNA structures? Hydrogen bonding is responsible for stabilizing DNA and RNA structures. Are individual hydrogen bonds in DNA strong or weak? Individually, hydrogen bonds are relatively weak. Why are hydrogen bonds collectively strong in DNA? Because there are so many hydrogen bonds in DNA, their collective effect is strong and stabilizes the molecule. What is complementary base pairing? Complementary base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding preferences between bases in DNA and RNA. Which bases pair together in DNA? In DNA, Adenine (A) pairs with Thymine (T), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C). Which bases pair together in RNA? In RNA, Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C). How many hydrogen bonds form between Adenine and Thymine? Adenine and Thymine form two hydrogen bonds. How many hydrogen bonds form between Guanine and Cytosine? Guanine and Cytosine form three hydrogen bonds. Which base replaces Thymine in RNA? Uracil replaces Thymine in RNA. Does Adenine pair with Thymine in RNA? No, in RNA, Adenine pairs with Uracil instead of Thymine. Which base pairing provides greater stability in DNA or RNA, A-T/U or G-C? G-C pairing provides greater stability because it forms three hydrogen bonds. What is the significance of regions in DNA with many G-C pairs? Regions with many G-C pairs are areas of increased strength due to more hydrogen bonds. Does Cytosine ever pair with a base other than Guanine? No, Cytosine always pairs with Guanine in both DNA and RNA. What is the main difference in base pairing between DNA and RNA? The main difference is that DNA uses Thymine, while RNA uses Uracil to pair with Adenine. Why is hydrogen bonding important for nucleic acids? Hydrogen bonding is important because it stabilizes the structure and integrity of DNA and RNA.
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