Beta Decay A process where an unstable nucleus releases a beta particle, changing its atomic number but not its atomic mass.

Beta Particle A subatomic particle identical to an electron, emitted from a nucleus during radioactive transformation.

Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle with negligible mass, represented by atomic number -1 in nuclear equations.

Atomic Mass The total number of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, remaining unchanged during beta decay.

Atomic Number A value indicating the number of protons in a nucleus, which increases by one after beta emission.

Nucleus The dense central region of an atom where beta decay originates, containing protons and neutrons.