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Beta Decay A process where an unstable nucleus releases a beta particle, changing its atomic number but not its atomic mass. Beta Particle A subatomic particle identical to an electron, emitted from a nucleus during radioactive transformation. Electron A negatively charged subatomic particle with negligible mass, represented by atomic number -1 in nuclear equations. Atomic Mass The total number of protons and neutrons in a nucleus, remaining unchanged during beta decay. Atomic Number A value indicating the number of protons in a nucleus, which increases by one after beta emission. Nucleus The dense central region of an atom where beta decay originates, containing protons and neutrons. Radioactive Particle A general term for particles, such as alpha or beta, emitted during nuclear transformations. Alpha Particle A large, highly ionizing radioactive particle, more damaging but less penetrating than a beta particle. Ionizing Power A measure of a particle's ability to remove electrons from atoms, lower for beta particles than for alpha particles. Penetrating Power A property describing how deeply a particle can pass through materials, higher for beta particles than for alpha particles. Nuclear Equation A symbolic representation showing the balance of atomic numbers and masses before and after a nuclear event. Product A substance or particle that appears on the right side of a nuclear equation, such as a beta particle in beta emission. Reactant A substance or particle present on the left side of a nuclear equation, involved before the transformation. Periodic Table A chart organizing elements by atomic number, used to identify elements formed during nuclear changes. Thallium-201 An isotope formed when mercury-201 undergoes beta decay, having an atomic number one greater than mercury.
Beta Decay definitions
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