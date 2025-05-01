What is emitted during beta decay? An electron, also called a beta particle, is emitted during beta decay.

How is a beta particle represented in nuclear equations? A beta particle is represented as an electron (E) with atomic mass 0 and atomic number -1.

What is the atomic mass of a beta particle? The atomic mass of a beta particle (electron) is approximately 0.

What is the atomic number of a beta particle? The atomic number of a beta particle is -1.

How must atomic masses and atomic numbers balance in beta decay equations? Atomic masses and atomic numbers must be equal on both sides of the equation.

What happens to the atomic number of an element after beta decay? The atomic number increases by 1 after beta decay.