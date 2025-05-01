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Beta Decay quiz

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  • What is emitted during beta decay?
    An electron, also called a beta particle, is emitted during beta decay.
  • How is a beta particle represented in nuclear equations?
    A beta particle is represented as an electron (E) with atomic mass 0 and atomic number -1.
  • What is the atomic mass of a beta particle?
    The atomic mass of a beta particle (electron) is approximately 0.
  • What is the atomic number of a beta particle?
    The atomic number of a beta particle is -1.
  • How must atomic masses and atomic numbers balance in beta decay equations?
    Atomic masses and atomic numbers must be equal on both sides of the equation.
  • What happens to the atomic number of an element after beta decay?
    The atomic number increases by 1 after beta decay.
  • What happens to the atomic mass of an element after beta decay?
    The atomic mass remains unchanged after beta decay.
  • What is the product when mercury-201 undergoes beta decay?
    Thallium-201 (atomic number 81) is produced when mercury-201 (atomic number 80) undergoes beta decay.
  • How does the size of beta particles compare to alpha particles?
    Beta particles are smaller than alpha particles.
  • Are beta particles more or less damaging if ingested compared to alpha particles?
    Beta particles are less damaging if ingested compared to alpha particles.
  • How does the ionizing power of beta particles compare to alpha particles?
    Beta particles have lower ionizing power than alpha particles.
  • How does the penetrating power of beta particles compare to alpha particles?
    Beta particles have greater penetrating power than alpha particles.
  • What materials can protect against beta particles?
    A sheet of metal or a large block of wood can protect against beta particles.
  • What is the new element formed when magnesium-25 undergoes beta decay?
    Aluminum-25 (atomic number 13) is formed when magnesium-25 (atomic number 12) undergoes beta decay.
  • What is the new element formed when ruthenium-102 undergoes beta decay?
    Rhodium-102 (atomic number 45) is formed when ruthenium-102 (atomic number 44) undergoes beta decay.