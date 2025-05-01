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What is emitted during beta decay? An electron, also called a beta particle, is emitted during beta decay. How is a beta particle represented in nuclear equations? A beta particle is represented as an electron (E) with atomic mass 0 and atomic number -1. What is the atomic mass of a beta particle? The atomic mass of a beta particle (electron) is approximately 0. What is the atomic number of a beta particle? The atomic number of a beta particle is -1. How must atomic masses and atomic numbers balance in beta decay equations? Atomic masses and atomic numbers must be equal on both sides of the equation. What happens to the atomic number of an element after beta decay? The atomic number increases by 1 after beta decay. What happens to the atomic mass of an element after beta decay? The atomic mass remains unchanged after beta decay. What is the product when mercury-201 undergoes beta decay? Thallium-201 (atomic number 81) is produced when mercury-201 (atomic number 80) undergoes beta decay. How does the size of beta particles compare to alpha particles? Beta particles are smaller than alpha particles. Are beta particles more or less damaging if ingested compared to alpha particles? Beta particles are less damaging if ingested compared to alpha particles. How does the ionizing power of beta particles compare to alpha particles? Beta particles have lower ionizing power than alpha particles. How does the penetrating power of beta particles compare to alpha particles? Beta particles have greater penetrating power than alpha particles. What materials can protect against beta particles? A sheet of metal or a large block of wood can protect against beta particles. What is the new element formed when magnesium-25 undergoes beta decay? Aluminum-25 (atomic number 13) is formed when magnesium-25 (atomic number 12) undergoes beta decay. What is the new element formed when ruthenium-102 undergoes beta decay? Rhodium-102 (atomic number 45) is formed when ruthenium-102 (atomic number 44) undergoes beta decay.
Beta Decay quiz
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