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What happens to the boiling point of a solvent when a solute is added? The boiling point of the solvent increases when a solute is added. What is the normal boiling point (bp) of a solvent? The normal boiling point is the boiling point of the pure solvent before any solute is added. How is the boiling point of a solution (bp solution) defined? The boiling point of a solution is the boiling point of the solvent after a solute has been added. What is the formula for boiling point elevation? The formula is Δt_b = i × k_b × m, where i is the van't Hoff factor, k_b is the boiling point constant, and m is the molality. What does the van't Hoff factor (i) represent in the boiling point elevation formula? The van't Hoff factor represents the number of particles the solute splits into in solution. What is the unit for the boiling point constant (k_b)? The unit for k_b is degrees Celsius per molality (°C/m). How is molality (m) defined in the context of boiling point elevation? Molality is the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. How do you calculate the boiling point of a solution using the boiling point elevation? Add the normal boiling point of the pure solvent to the boiling point elevation (Δt_b). Name four common solvents used in boiling point elevation problems. Water, benzene, chloroform, and ethanol are commonly used solvents. What happens to the boiling point of a solvent as more solute is added? The boiling point increases as more solute is added. What is the van't Hoff factor (i) for a non-volatile, non-ionic, or covalent compound? For these compounds, the van't Hoff factor is 1. Why do you not need to memorize the k_b values for common solvents? Because these values are usually provided in questions involving colligative properties. What is the effect of adding a solute to a solvent on the boiling point compared to the pure solvent? The boiling point of the solution will be higher than that of the pure solvent. What property of solutions does boiling point elevation illustrate? Boiling point elevation is an example of a colligative property. What is the relationship between the amount of solute and the magnitude of boiling point elevation? The more solute added, the greater the boiling point elevation.
Boiling Point Elevation quiz
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