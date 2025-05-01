What happens to the boiling point of a solvent when a solute is added? The boiling point of the solvent increases when a solute is added.

What is the normal boiling point (bp) of a solvent? The normal boiling point is the boiling point of the pure solvent before any solute is added.

How is the boiling point of a solution (bp solution) defined? The boiling point of a solution is the boiling point of the solvent after a solute has been added.

What is the formula for boiling point elevation? The formula is Δt_b = i × k_b × m, where i is the van't Hoff factor, k_b is the boiling point constant, and m is the molality.

What does the van't Hoff factor (i) represent in the boiling point elevation formula? The van't Hoff factor represents the number of particles the solute splits into in solution.

What is the unit for the boiling point constant (k_b)? The unit for k_b is degrees Celsius per molality (°C/m).