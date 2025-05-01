What is a bond angle in a molecule? A bond angle is the angle formed by two adjacent neighboring atoms in a molecule, measured at the central atom.

How does the presence of lone pairs on the central atom affect bond angles? Lone pairs on the central atom decrease the bond angle from its ideal value due to increased electron repulsion.

What is meant by an 'ideal bond angle'? An ideal bond angle occurs when the central atom has zero lone pairs, minimizing repulsion between bonding electron groups.

What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with two electron groups? The ideal bond angle for two electron groups is 180°, as there are no lone pairs possible.

What is the ideal bond angle for a molecule with three electron groups and no lone pairs? The ideal bond angle for three electron groups with no lone pairs is 120°.

How does the bond angle change when there is one lone pair among three electron groups? The bond angle decreases from the ideal 120° and is less than 120° when there is one lone pair.