Bonding Preferences Tendency of elements to form a specific number of bonds based on group number or electrons needed for stability.

Group Number Numerical label for columns in the periodic table, indicating valence electron count for main group elements.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell that determine an element’s chemical bonding behavior.

Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms tend to achieve eight electrons in their valence shell for stability.

Lone Pair Pair of nonbonding electrons localized on an atom, not shared with other atoms.

Halogen Element from group 7a, such as fluorine or chlorine, typically forming one bond and possessing three lone pairs.