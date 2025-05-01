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Bonding Preferences Tendency of elements to form a specific number of bonds based on group number or electrons needed for stability. Group Number Numerical label for columns in the periodic table, indicating valence electron count for main group elements. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell that determine an element’s chemical bonding behavior. Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms tend to achieve eight electrons in their valence shell for stability. Lone Pair Pair of nonbonding electrons localized on an atom, not shared with other atoms. Halogen Element from group 7a, such as fluorine or chlorine, typically forming one bond and possessing three lone pairs. Molecular Compound Substance composed of two or more nonmetals bonded together, often following specific bonding preferences. Nonbonding Electrons Electrons not involved in forming chemical bonds, often found as lone pairs. Central Atom Atom located at the center of a molecular structure, never occupied by hydrogen. Stable Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons that provides maximum stability, often achieved by following the octet rule. Surrounding Element Atom bonded to the central atom in a molecule, such as halogens or hydrogen. Representative Element Element from groups 1a to 7a, exhibiting predictable bonding patterns based on group number. Variable X Symbol used to represent any halogen element in chemical formulas or diagrams.
Bonding Preferences definitions
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