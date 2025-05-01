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Bonding Preferences definitions

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  • Bonding Preferences
    Tendency of elements to form a specific number of bonds based on group number or electrons needed for stability.
  • Group Number
    Numerical label for columns in the periodic table, indicating valence electron count for main group elements.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell that determine an element’s chemical bonding behavior.
  • Octet Rule
    Guideline stating atoms tend to achieve eight electrons in their valence shell for stability.
  • Lone Pair
    Pair of nonbonding electrons localized on an atom, not shared with other atoms.
  • Halogen
    Element from group 7a, such as fluorine or chlorine, typically forming one bond and possessing three lone pairs.
  • Molecular Compound
    Substance composed of two or more nonmetals bonded together, often following specific bonding preferences.
  • Nonbonding Electrons
    Electrons not involved in forming chemical bonds, often found as lone pairs.
  • Central Atom
    Atom located at the center of a molecular structure, never occupied by hydrogen.
  • Stable Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons that provides maximum stability, often achieved by following the octet rule.
  • Surrounding Element
    Atom bonded to the central atom in a molecule, such as halogens or hydrogen.
  • Representative Element
    Element from groups 1a to 7a, exhibiting predictable bonding patterns based on group number.
  • Variable X
    Symbol used to represent any halogen element in chemical formulas or diagrams.