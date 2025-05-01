What is the preferred number of bonds for elements in groups 1a to 4a? The preferred number of bonds is equal to their group number.

Why should hydrogen never be placed at the center when drawing molecular compounds? Hydrogen can only form one bond and cannot accommodate more than two electrons, so it is never central.

How many bonds does carbon (group 4a) prefer to form? Carbon prefers to form four bonds, even bonding with itself if necessary.

What is the rule for determining bonding preferences for groups 5a to 7a? The number of bonds equals the number of electrons needed to achieve a stable electron configuration, following the octet rule.

How many bonds does nitrogen (group 5a) typically form? Nitrogen forms three bonds to reach eight valence electrons.

How many bonds does oxygen (group 6a) typically form? Oxygen forms two bonds to achieve a full octet.