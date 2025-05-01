Cell Membrane Boundary separating cell interior from external environment, composed mainly of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates.

Glycerophospholipid Major lipid component with polar heads and non-polar tails, forming the basic structure of the bilayer.

Sphingolipid Lipid found in membranes, contributing to structure and function alongside glycerophospholipids.

Lipid Bilayer Double-layered arrangement with hydrophilic heads outward and hydrophobic tails inward, enabling selective permeability.

Polar Head Hydrophilic region of a membrane lipid, oriented toward the cell's exterior and interior surfaces.

Non-polar Tail Hydrophobic fatty acid chains of membrane lipids, positioned in the bilayer's interior.