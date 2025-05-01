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Cell Membranes definitions

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  • Cell Membrane
    Boundary separating cell interior from external environment, composed mainly of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates.
  • Glycerophospholipid
    Major lipid component with polar heads and non-polar tails, forming the basic structure of the bilayer.
  • Sphingolipid
    Lipid found in membranes, contributing to structure and function alongside glycerophospholipids.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    Double-layered arrangement with hydrophilic heads outward and hydrophobic tails inward, enabling selective permeability.
  • Polar Head
    Hydrophilic region of a membrane lipid, oriented toward the cell's exterior and interior surfaces.
  • Non-polar Tail
    Hydrophobic fatty acid chains of membrane lipids, positioned in the bilayer's interior.
  • Fluid Mosaic Model
    Concept describing the dynamic, flexible nature of the membrane with diverse molecules embedded within.
  • Integral Protein
    Membrane protein spanning the entire bilayer, present on both sides, often involved in transport.
  • Peripheral Protein
    Membrane-associated protein attached to only one side of the bilayer, not spanning across.
  • Carbohydrate Side Chain
    Extracellular projections from membrane lipids or proteins, crucial for cell recognition and communication.
  • Cholesterol
    Steroid molecule with four fused rings, embedded in the bilayer, enhancing membrane strength and stability.
  • Selective Permeability
    Property allowing the membrane to control which substances enter or exit the cell.
  • Hydrophobic Tail
    Water-repelling portion of membrane lipids, forming the bilayer's inner core.
  • Hydrophilic Head
    Water-attracting portion of membrane lipids, facing the aqueous environments inside and outside the cell.