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Cell Membrane Boundary separating cell interior from external environment, composed mainly of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. Glycerophospholipid Major lipid component with polar heads and non-polar tails, forming the basic structure of the bilayer. Sphingolipid Lipid found in membranes, contributing to structure and function alongside glycerophospholipids. Lipid Bilayer Double-layered arrangement with hydrophilic heads outward and hydrophobic tails inward, enabling selective permeability. Polar Head Hydrophilic region of a membrane lipid, oriented toward the cell's exterior and interior surfaces. Non-polar Tail Hydrophobic fatty acid chains of membrane lipids, positioned in the bilayer's interior. Fluid Mosaic Model Concept describing the dynamic, flexible nature of the membrane with diverse molecules embedded within. Integral Protein Membrane protein spanning the entire bilayer, present on both sides, often involved in transport. Peripheral Protein Membrane-associated protein attached to only one side of the bilayer, not spanning across. Carbohydrate Side Chain Extracellular projections from membrane lipids or proteins, crucial for cell recognition and communication. Cholesterol Steroid molecule with four fused rings, embedded in the bilayer, enhancing membrane strength and stability. Selective Permeability Property allowing the membrane to control which substances enter or exit the cell. Hydrophobic Tail Water-repelling portion of membrane lipids, forming the bilayer's inner core. Hydrophilic Head Water-attracting portion of membrane lipids, facing the aqueous environments inside and outside the cell.
Cell Membranes definitions
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