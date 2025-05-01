What are the main lipid components of the cell membrane? The main lipid components are glycerophospholipids and sphingolipids.

What does it mean that the cell membrane is selectively permeable? It means the membrane controls what substances can enter and exit the cell.

How are the phospholipids arranged in the lipid bilayer? Phospholipids have polar heads facing the exterior and interior surfaces, with non-polar tails in the center.

What is the fluid mosaic model? The fluid mosaic model describes the cell membrane as a dynamic, fluid structure with various molecules like proteins and cholesterol embedded in the lipid bilayer.

Why is the cell membrane described as 'fluid'? Because the phospholipids do not fit closely together due to kinks in their fatty acid chains, making the membrane flexible and dynamic.

What does the 'mosaic' part of the fluid mosaic model refer to? It refers to the presence of proteins, carbohydrates, and cholesterol interspersed within the lipid bilayer.