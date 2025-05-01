Chemical Equilibrium A state where reactant and product concentrations remain constant as forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates.

Completion A scenario in which all reactants are fully converted into products, leaving no reactant remaining.

Reactant A substance present at the start of a reaction, which is partially converted into products during the process.

Product A substance formed from reactants, whose amount increases until equilibrium is reached.

Reversible Reaction A process where reactants convert to products and products can also revert back to reactants.

Double Arrow A notation indicating that a reaction proceeds in both forward and reverse directions.