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Chemical Equilibrium definitions

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  • Chemical Equilibrium
    A state where reactant and product concentrations remain constant as forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates.
  • Completion
    A scenario in which all reactants are fully converted into products, leaving no reactant remaining.
  • Reactant
    A substance present at the start of a reaction, which is partially converted into products during the process.
  • Product
    A substance formed from reactants, whose amount increases until equilibrium is reached.
  • Reversible Reaction
    A process where reactants convert to products and products can also revert back to reactants.
  • Double Arrow
    A notation indicating that a reaction proceeds in both forward and reverse directions.
  • Forward Direction
    The process in which reactants are transformed into products, typically represented by a right-facing arrow.
  • Reverse Direction
    The process in which products convert back into reactants, often shown with a left-facing arrow.
  • Rate Constant
    A proportionality factor (such as k1 or k-1) that quantifies the speed of a reaction in a specific direction.
  • k1
    A symbol representing the rate constant for the forward reaction, indicating how quickly reactants form products.
  • k-1
    A symbol representing the rate constant for the reverse reaction, indicating how quickly products revert to reactants.
  • Plateau
    A point on a concentration graph where reactant and product levels become steady, signaling equilibrium.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance present in a given volume, which stabilizes for both reactants and products at equilibrium.