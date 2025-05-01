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Chemical Equilibrium A state where reactant and product concentrations remain constant as forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates. Completion A scenario in which all reactants are fully converted into products, leaving no reactant remaining. Reactant A substance present at the start of a reaction, which is partially converted into products during the process. Product A substance formed from reactants, whose amount increases until equilibrium is reached. Reversible Reaction A process where reactants convert to products and products can also revert back to reactants. Double Arrow A notation indicating that a reaction proceeds in both forward and reverse directions. Forward Direction The process in which reactants are transformed into products, typically represented by a right-facing arrow. Reverse Direction The process in which products convert back into reactants, often shown with a left-facing arrow. Rate Constant A proportionality factor (such as k1 or k-1) that quantifies the speed of a reaction in a specific direction. k1 A symbol representing the rate constant for the forward reaction, indicating how quickly reactants form products. k-1 A symbol representing the rate constant for the reverse reaction, indicating how quickly products revert to reactants. Plateau A point on a concentration graph where reactant and product levels become steady, signaling equilibrium. Concentration The amount of a substance present in a given volume, which stabilizes for both reactants and products at equilibrium.
Chemical Equilibrium definitions
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Chemical Equilibrium
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
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