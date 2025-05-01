What does chirality mean in chemistry? Chirality refers to molecules whose mirror images are non-superimposable.

What is a chiral center? A chiral center is a carbon atom connected to four unique groups.

What is an achiral molecule? An achiral molecule does not have a carbon connected to four unique groups.

What are optical isomers also called? Optical isomers are also called enantiomers.

What property do chiral molecules have regarding light? Chiral molecules can rotate plane polarized light, making them optically active.

How can you tell if a molecule is achiral? If a carbon is connected to less than four unique groups, the molecule is achiral.