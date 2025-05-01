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Chirality quiz

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  • What does chirality mean in chemistry?
    Chirality refers to molecules whose mirror images are non-superimposable.
  • What is a chiral center?
    A chiral center is a carbon atom connected to four unique groups.
  • What is an achiral molecule?
    An achiral molecule does not have a carbon connected to four unique groups.
  • What are optical isomers also called?
    Optical isomers are also called enantiomers.
  • What property do chiral molecules have regarding light?
    Chiral molecules can rotate plane polarized light, making them optically active.
  • How can you tell if a molecule is achiral?
    If a carbon is connected to less than four unique groups, the molecule is achiral.
  • What is the relationship between enantiomers and mirror images?
    Enantiomers are mirror images of each other that are non-superimposable.
  • What is the mirror image method for drawing enantiomers?
    The mirror image method involves drawing the molecule as it would appear in a mirror, maintaining spatial arrangement.
  • What is the inversion method for drawing enantiomers?
    The inversion method keeps the molecule stationary and inverts the bonds to show spatial orientation.
  • What must a carbon atom be connected to in order to be a chiral center?
    It must be connected to four different or unique groups.
  • Why are optical isomers called 'optical'?
    They are called optical because they rotate plane polarized light.
  • What happens to the dashed and wedged bonds in the inversion method?
    The dashed bond becomes a wedged bond and vice versa, changing the spatial orientation.
  • What is the main difference between the mirror image and inversion methods?
    The mirror image method draws the molecule as seen in a mirror, while the inversion method inverts the bonds but keeps the molecule in place.
  • What is required to classify a molecule as chiral?
    A molecule must have at least one chiral center to be classified as chiral.
  • What is the significance of enantiomers in chemistry?
    Enantiomers are important because they are optically active and have non-superimposable mirror images.