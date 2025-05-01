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What does chirality mean in chemistry? Chirality refers to molecules whose mirror images are non-superimposable. What is a chiral center? A chiral center is a carbon atom connected to four unique groups. What is an achiral molecule? An achiral molecule does not have a carbon connected to four unique groups. What are optical isomers also called? Optical isomers are also called enantiomers. What property do chiral molecules have regarding light? Chiral molecules can rotate plane polarized light, making them optically active. How can you tell if a molecule is achiral? If a carbon is connected to less than four unique groups, the molecule is achiral. What is the relationship between enantiomers and mirror images? Enantiomers are mirror images of each other that are non-superimposable. What is the mirror image method for drawing enantiomers? The mirror image method involves drawing the molecule as it would appear in a mirror, maintaining spatial arrangement. What is the inversion method for drawing enantiomers? The inversion method keeps the molecule stationary and inverts the bonds to show spatial orientation. What must a carbon atom be connected to in order to be a chiral center? It must be connected to four different or unique groups. Why are optical isomers called 'optical'? They are called optical because they rotate plane polarized light. What happens to the dashed and wedged bonds in the inversion method? The dashed bond becomes a wedged bond and vice versa, changing the spatial orientation. What is the main difference between the mirror image and inversion methods? The mirror image method draws the molecule as seen in a mirror, while the inversion method inverts the bonds but keeps the molecule in place. What is required to classify a molecule as chiral? A molecule must have at least one chiral center to be classified as chiral. What is the significance of enantiomers in chemistry? Enantiomers are important because they are optically active and have non-superimposable mirror images.
Chirality quiz
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Chirality
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13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
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